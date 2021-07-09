Hoosiers Beef Up 2022 Recruiting Class as Texas OL Bray Lynch Commits to IU

Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The Indiana Hoosiers added some beef to their 2022 recruiting class when Westlake H.S. (TX) offensive lineman Bray Lynch announced that IU beat out Oklahoma State and Duke for his college decision. Lynch is a six-foot-four, 280-pound lineman who is ranked as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports Composite rankings. He played his high school football at Texas powerhouse Westlake H.S. where he helped his team win back-to-back state titles and held 14 offers.