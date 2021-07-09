Qobuz and Zappa Records Exclusively Debut Captain Beefheart’s Trout Mask Replica in 24-Bit Hi-Res Today, July 9th

Watch the Video For “Si Dolce è'l Tormento” From New Album They’re Calling Me Home. Following the release of her latest album They’re Calling Me Home (Nonesuch), Rhiannon Giddens has revealed details on the debut of her Audible Original, To Balance on Bridges, and a 4-book publishing deal, both of which continue to illustrate Giddens’ artistic growth not only as a beloved musician but a storyteller, podcast host, composer of opera and ballet, actress and beyond. She has also shared a new music video from They’re Calling Me Home, which was recorded in lockdown in Ireland last year with multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi and deemed “a near perfect album...her finest work to date” by No Depression. The video was filmed while Giddens and Turrisi were making the album, and was shot by Laura Sheeran at Hellfire Studios in Dublin. Watch the video for the 17th century Italian composition “Si Dolce è'l Tormento” here: http://smarturl.it/theyrecallingmehome.