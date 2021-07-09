Cancel
Qobuz and Zappa Records Exclusively Debut Captain Beefheart’s Trout Mask Replica in 24-Bit Hi-Res Today, July 9th

 11 days ago

Qobuz, the music lovers’ Hi-Res streaming and download provider, has released Captain Beefheart’s Trout Mask Replica digitally in Hi-Res today, July 9th, for the first time ever. You can read more about the iconic album’s legacy, and how such an “oddball masterpiece” made its way to Hi-Res 24-bit streaming, at Rolling Stone here: http://qob.uz/rollingstonecaptainbeefheart.

