Check Out the 20 Most Affordable Homes in the Crossroads Right Now

It looks like the Victoria Mall is getting a new dining option. As I drove by yesterday, I noticed new signage at the old Chelsea Street Pub/Scoreboard location. The new restaurant will be called La Terraza Mexican Grill and will be a second Mexican Food option to Casa Ole in Victoria Mall After reaching out to the restaurant, I found out they plan to open their doors in September. This will be the third La Terraza in our area. They currently have locations in Seadrift and Yoakum. Arely, from LaTerraza, says. "The Tex Mex menu will be similar to the other two restaurants but not exactly the same." Have you eaten at one of their other locations yet?