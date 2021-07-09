Check Out the 20 Most Affordable Homes in the Crossroads Right Now

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Farmers’ Market manager Meridith Byrd talks about what the summer harvest offerings there are at the market. Carolina Astrain: Hello, and thank you for joining us for Community Crossroads. I’m your host, Carolina Astrain. Here’s a look at what’s coming up this weekend’s show: Meridith Byrd with the Victoria Farmers’ Market joins us to talk about the summer harvest offerings. And we also learned some boating safety tips from Captain RJ Shelly with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office based in Calhoun County. We’ll also hear from Christy Youker with Keep Victoria Beautiful, a local nonprofit organization aimed at improving the quality of life and beauty in the City of Victoria. All right, Crossroads. We’re welcoming Meredith Byrd with the Victoria Farmers’ Market, and she’s here to tell us about the summer harvest. Meridith. Welcome to the show.
