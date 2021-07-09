Former CWFC champ Paddy Pimblett gets UFC debut in September
Anyone who has followed the UK MMA scene for longer than a minute has almost certainly heard of Paddy Pimblett. The ‘Baddy’ first appeared on the UK MMA scene back in 2012, at the young age of 17. Over the first four years of his MMA career he ran out to a stellar 12-1 record, capturing the CWFC featherweight title in the process and picking up wins over veteran talents like Ashleigh Grimshaw and Julian Erosa.www.bloodyelbow.com
