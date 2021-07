Following her controversial suspension from the Tokyo Olympics after a positive test for marijuana last month, U.S. track star Sha'Carri Richardson will hit the track again at the Prefontaine Classic on August 21. She will be participating in the 100 meters and 200 meters races at the Pre Classic, as it begins a post-Olympic sequence of meets. It is typically a rarity for a runner to race two high-octane events on the same day, but Richardson hopes to put on a show in racing both events on the same day.