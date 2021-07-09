Irvine man arrested for allegedly dressing like reporter and breaching Capitol
An Irvine man faces federal charges alleging he was among the crowd that breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Matthew Thomas Purse was arrested Friday and charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.www.audacy.com
