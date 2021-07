A judge’s decision to release a victim’s mental health records in a high-profile court case has the family asking questions. . Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg hit and killed Joe Boever last September as he walked along a state highway. Ravnsborg and his attorney are arguing in a new motion that Boever was suicidal and may have thrown himself in front of Ravnsborg’s car. . . The defense’s theory is based on Joe Boever’s mental health...