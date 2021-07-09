Sheriff's office searching for missing paddle boarder

MARBLEMOUNT — The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 37-year-old Nevada woman who went missing after floating down the Cascade River.

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office was called about 8 p.m. Thursday to reports that two rafters, the Nevada woman and a 62-year-old Oak Harbor man, had not arrived at their scheduled meeting point at the Marble Creek campground, the release states.

The two had gone into the river, him in an inflatable kayak and her on a paddle board, about 5 p.m. about 2.25 miles upstream from the campground, the release states.

Both had minimal experience on the Cascade River.

A search for the pair began Thursday night and continued by land, air and water on Friday morning. The Oak Harbor man was located uninjured about 10:45 a.m. on the side of the road, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.

The search continues for the woman.

She was last seen wearing a black cotton hoodie, black leggings, tennis shoes and a blue life jacket, the release states. She was on a white and blue paddle board and was using a board leash to strap the board to her ankle.