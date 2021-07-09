Welcome to the U, Chris Graves

The Miami Hurricanes got a much-needed boost to the 2022 recruiting class on Friday evening when Ft. Myers (FL) Bishop Verot 4-star ATH Chris Graves committed to the Canes. A 6’1” 175lb prospect, Graves has been a standout on all 3 phases of the game (offense, defense, and special teams) for Bishop Verot. Graves did most of his damage on offense as a sophomore and junior, but has experience and is developing quickly at cornerback, which is where he’ll play for the Canes.