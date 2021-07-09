Tammi Jean (Jaynes) Lindsay

Tammi J. (Jaynes) Lindsay, 42, of Chisholm, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 after battling cancer for over two years. She was born in Duluth, Minn., on Dec. 2, 1978, to Robert Jaynes and Hannah Hamlin. Tammi grew up in Chisholm, attended school there and graduated with the Chisholm High School class of 1997. Out of high school, Tammi started her career working at K-Mart in Hibbing and went on to be the claims supervisor at Walmart for over 20 years. On Sept. 16, 2000, she married the love of her life, Doug Lindsay, at the First Lutheran Church in Chisholm. They started their life together and raised their pride and joy, their son, Spencer. Family was everything to Tammi and she loved to spend every moment with those close to her. She made her life about her family and especially loved doing archery, reading books and playing Pokémon with her son. Tammi enjoyed horses and spent many years traveling around the area riding and showing them. Overall, she took care of the people she loved and was always checking in on others.