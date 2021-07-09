Cancel
Oregon State

$1M vaccine lottery prize goes to Oregon State University student

 6 days ago

(Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that an Oregon State University student won the $1 million COVID-19 vaccine lottery prize, KOIN reports.

Chloe Zinda, of McMinnville, said she missed the Oregon Health Authority’s initial call and suspected it was a scam when she was notified that she’d won.

Zinda studies fine arts at OSU and hopes to pursue her dreams of being an artist. She’s also passionate about the environment.

“This money is going to be life changing for me, I’m going to use it to pursue my dream of being an artist,” she said.

The “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign was created as an incentive for Oregonians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Drawing for the prizes began on June 28 and include cash, scholarships and “lodging, accommodations, dining and activities for two at iconic Oregon travel destinations.”

More winners will be announced in the coming weeks.

Oregonians ages 18 and older have a chance to be one of 36 winners of $10,000. There is one $10,000 prize for each Oregon county. Residents between the age of 12 and 17 have the chance to win one of five $100,000 college scholarships.

Travel Oregon added four travel packages to the campaign, valued around $2,000, to destinations around Oregon.

Ten counties are distributing additional prizes in collaboration with the state:

  • Coos: Ten $10,000 prizes
  • Curry: Two $10,000 prizes
  • Gilliam: Ten $10,000 prizes, one $10,000 scholarship
  • Jefferson: Eight $10,000 prizes, three $10,000 scholarships
  • Malheur: Ten $2,500 prizes
  • Morrow: Two $20,000 prize and three $10,000 prizes
  • Polk: Two $10,000 prizes
  • Sherman: Twenty $2,700 prizes
  • Wallowa: One $10,000 prize and two $5,000 scholarships
  • Washington: 10 additional $10,000 prizes, plus five additional $20,000 scholarships

In order to be eligible, Oregon residents must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before June 28.

