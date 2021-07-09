Cancel
Somerset County, PA

Turnpike drug bust suspect to stand trial

By Patrick Buchnowski pbuchnowski@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 8 days ago
BOSWELL – A New York City man will stand trial in Somerset County court, accused of transporting more than 500 grams of suspected fentanyl on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, authorities said.

Charges against Romeo N. Hylton, 30, were held for court following a preliminary hearing on Friday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers from the Drug Law Enforcement Division stopped a Chevrolet Malibu at 2 p.m. on May 12 near mile marker 121.9 because the vehicle did not have its headlights on when entering the Allegheny Mountain Tunnel.

Hylton reportedly gave troopers permission to search the vehicle when they smelled the odor of burnt marijuana.

Troopers allegedly found a taped package containing 531 grams of fentanyl located in a box on the backseat. They also said they found 30 grams of marijuana and eight grams of hashish.

Trooper Glenn Adams testified Friday that when he stopped the Malibu, Hylton told him that he was driving to Pittsburgh to visit a relative who was sick with COVID-19.

Hylton is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is free on bond.

Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas is prosecuting. Hylton is being represented by attorney Matthew Zatko, of Somerset.

