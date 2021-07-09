Grace Marie (LaFrance) Schneider, 74, of Side Lake, Minn., passed away on July 7, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born Nov.17, 1946, in Chisholm, Minn., to Edmund and Frances (Kerzie) LaFrance. Grace graduated from Chisholm High School in 1964 where she was a cheerleader and Homecoming Queen. After high school, she attended Hibbing Community College and went on to work at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry where she met her husband of 52 years, Dr. Carl M. Schneider.