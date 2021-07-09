Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Side Lake, MN

Grace Marie (LaFrance) Schneider

mesabitribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrace Marie (LaFrance) Schneider, 74, of Side Lake, Minn., passed away on July 7, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born Nov.17, 1946, in Chisholm, Minn., to Edmund and Frances (Kerzie) LaFrance. Grace graduated from Chisholm High School in 1964 where she was a cheerleader and Homecoming Queen. After high school, she attended Hibbing Community College and went on to work at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry where she met her husband of 52 years, Dr. Carl M. Schneider.

www.mesabitribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Hibbing, MN
City
Side Lake, MN
City
Saint Joseph, MN
City
Chisholm, MN
City
Edina, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Lakewood Cemetery#Chisholm High School#Hibbing Community College#The Youth Hockey#Cross Country Boosters#Skating Club#Lions Club#Salvation Army Board#Pta#Supper Club#Gracie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy