Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

City Foundry food hall on track to open this summer, other anchor tenants still signed on

By Gloria Lloyd
Posted by 
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The long-awaited food hall’s 20 spaces will open in two phases, with some vendors in the lineup scheduled for a later second phase.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Business Journal

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/stlouis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Hall#Foundry#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Maine Statechainstoreage.com

Maine’s new Rock Row center signs top chef to run its food hall

Rock Row, Waterstone Properties’ $600 million development in Portland, Maine, has hired chef Akhtar Nawab and his Hospitality HQ to operate the 26,000-sq.-ft. food hall it is planning to open. Nawab served as chef at Gramercy Tavern and Craft in New York and won a “Best New Restaurant” award from...
Cincinnati, OHspectrumnews1.com

Turner Construction newest tenant to sign at The Foundry

CINCINNATI — Construction on The Foundry development at Fountain Square won’t be completed until later this year, but the list of tenants is already taking shape. On Monday, Turner Construction announced it had signed a lease at the $51 million mixed-use facility. Turner will occupy 27,000 square feet of space...
Jersey City, NJjerseycityupfront.com

Five Below opening its first Jersey City location this summer

Discount store Five Below is coming to Jersey City. The budget friendly retailer will open at 125 18th Street in the space formerly occupied by Pier 1 Imports in Newport. They’ll be located next to Best Buy and Target. Opening soon: Flip Sigi Jersey City. Now open: Smorgasbar. Five Below...
TravelBon Appétit

The 6 Food Cities (and an Island!) on Our Summer Travel Bucket List

Now that summer is in full swing and the country is starting to reopen, we’ve got one thing on our mind: TRAVEL. We’re tired of screens! We’re ready to wander the streets, pop into shops, and eat and drink elbow to elbow, maybe even indoors (!). Maybe you’re on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy