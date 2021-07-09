Cancel
Carl Junction, MO

Emma Lacey named girls swimmer of year

By Derek Shore
The Joplin Globe
 12 days ago
Emma Lacey became one of the first Carl Junction swimmers to earn an all-state medal — did it as a freshman.

Fast forward to her senior campaign, Lacey picked up three all-state medals at this year’s MSHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships, leading the Bulldogs to their best finish in program history.

As a result, Lacey has been named the high school girls swimmer of the year by the Globe sports department.

The four-time state qualifier took fifth place in the 100-yard breaststroke, posting a time of 1 minute, 7.94 seconds. Lacey was part of two relay teams that posted the highest finish for the Bulldogs, placing second in the 200 medley relay (1:50.18) and third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.86).

She teamed up with Chloe Miller, Ally Montez and Skylar Sundy to place ninth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:46.87).

“Emma showed up to all four races at state in amazing form,” Carl Junction coach Stephanie Miller said. “She also had the challenge of completing the back-to-back in the 100 breast and 400 free. She did it very well. We were sixth at state without a diving team, and we practice at 5:30 a.m. in a borrowed pool. This team excelled during a pandemic, and they were more amazing than most realize.”

Lacey put together a standout performance at the Central Ozark Conference Swimming and Diving Championships on Jan. 27. She touched the wall first in the 50 freestyle in 25:95 and second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.6. She was a part of two winning relay teams — 200 and 400 free — that helped the Bulldogs to their second straight COC title.

“When I look back on last year, I will always remember how an individual sport became a team sport,” Miller said. “I’m so proud of my team for making it about the team.”

