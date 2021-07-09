Pearl Jam Guitarist Says Stevie Ray Vaughan Changed His Life

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has nothing but raves about Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl. Metealheadzone.com posted excerpts from Snider's appearance on The Jasta Show, which showed how much Snider has dug Grohl's work across the board, saying, “Dave Grohl. I’ve got so much admiration for him and respect, a true fan of metal. That Probot record (2004’s self-titled — that is so good. If people don’t know of Probot, Dave is a fan of hardcore metal. He got all those great vocalists (or the Probot project), and just created this album, wrote songs with them, produced them, recorded them.”