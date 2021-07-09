Steven Joseph Barach

Steven J. Barach, 63, of Pengilly, Minn., passed away after his fight with cancer on Friday, July 2, 2021. He was born on Jan. 4, 1958, to Marko and Florence (Stevens) Barach in Grand Rapids, Minn. Steven grew up in Pengilly and attended Greenway High School. After high school, he attended Hibbing Technical School and completed the Electronics Technician program. He spent most of his time looking after family and was nothing but loving and kind.