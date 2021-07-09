Chris Jericho Compares New Fozzy to Def Leppard + Offers Advice for Vince Neil

NONPOINT drummer Robb Rivera has weighed in on Vince Neil's disastrous comeback performance at an Iowa festival last month. On May 29, the MÖTLEY CRÜE singer struggled to complete his solo concert at the Boone Iowa River Valley Festival in Boone. Based on fan-filmed video footage of the gig posted on YouTube, the 60-year-old rocker, who hadn't performed in more than a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic, began losing his voice several songs into his set, which consisted exclusively of CRÜE classics and cover songs previously recorded by the band.