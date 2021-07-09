Cancel
Obituaries

Patrick Joseph Donnelly

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Joseph Donnelly, born Aug. 14, 1951, was an Irishman blessed with the gift of gab. He loved telling stories, having a good debate, and raising a glass with friends. He died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the age of 69.

