Patrick Joseph Donnelly

Patrick Joseph Blessing, Col. USMC (ret.), Ph.D. Born 11 March 1937, Dublin, Ireland. Died 30 June 2021, Spring Hope, Nash County, N.C., USA. Arrangements by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Nashville, N.C. 27856. He will be buried with full military honors at Quantico National Cemetery on July 19, 2021.He is preceded in death by his beloved parents and a sister, and many fellow Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice. Pat leaves behind his wife, Callie Williamson, daughter Olwen Blessing, and son John Blessing, as well as three brothers and a sister in Ireland. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, and cousins and many friends both in America and abroad. Those who knew and loved Pat Blessing will remember a man who fought his entire life for what was important to him: for his family, for his troops, for the people, and for a better future for America, the land of opportunity. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Spaulding Family Resource Center in Spring Hope, North Carolina.