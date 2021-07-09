Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

She Represents: Mashi E. Williams

By Sherri Yarbrough, The Dallas Weekly
Posted by 
Dallas Weekly
Dallas Weekly
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever met one of those people who is super talented in seemingly widely diverse activities? Like a marathoner who is also adept in needlepoint, or a gardener who writes astronomy papers on the side?. Meet Mashi Epting Williams, BS, MHA, CTRS, finance guru and body contouring expert, with...

www.dallasweekly.com

Comments / 1

Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 60 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.

 https://www.dallasweekly.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Education#Life Insurance#Bs#Mha#Ctrs#Healthcare#Body Goals Studio Inc#Ceo Tax Software#She Represents#The Dallas Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

She Represents: Erica Molett

Erica Molett is stepping her game up. Well, in fact, all games, truth be told. This entrepreneur, CEO and mom of two teen boys is one of today’s most exciting education technology (edtech) innovators. She Represents by creatively delivering STEM education to under-represented communities as the founder and CEO of Banneky.com, an edtech platform hyper-focused on middle and high school students who love art, sports, and gaming.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Startup Week Features Third Annual Women of Innovation Summit

Women now own 36% of small businesses, and The DEC Network is continuing its history of supporting female business owners by hosting the third annual Women of Innovation summit, sponsored by Thomson Reuters. The event will take place on Aug. 4 at Southern Methodist University’s McFarlin Auditorium during Dallas Startup Week, powered by Capital One.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Juanita J Craft House Artist Residency Inaugural Project: The Beauty of South Dallas by Nitashia Johnson

The inaugural Juanita J Craft House Artist Residency project by Nitashia Johnson launched Feb. 11, 2021. A pilot project, this is the completed work by Nitashia, which features photography and video footage taken over a three-month period. The focus was on South Dallas: the place and the people. The goal was to document South Dallas in its current state, and to highlight the people that live and work in the community.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

She Represents: Tina Rogers Mallett

Tina Rogers Mallett is the proud Black owner of two businesses in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. She Represents as a daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, and grandmother, who has celebrated diversity and unifying the community for many decades. Her firms are certified through the state of Texas as Minority and Women-Owned Businesses.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

West Dallas: Artstillery & Family Dollar

Artstillery, an experimental performance group based in the Dallas neighborhood of Oak Cliff, has been working for five years with the residents of West Main Street, a tiny neighborhood with a long history in West Dallas, documenting their stories and working to save important structures that are quickly disappearing due to rapid gentrification in the area. The project, called Family Dollar (2016–2021), is an extensive archiving effort that includes documentary film, architectural preservation, and live, immersive, though socially-distanced performances that are also recorded for on-demand digital and VR experiences. As part of Nasher Public, the Nasher Sculpture Center is partnering with Artstillery to support and amplify each layer of Family Dollar, helping bring awareness to the group’s important work and to the stories of the West Dallas community.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Theater Center Proudly Announces 2021-2022 Live Season

DALLAS – July 8, 2021 – Dallas Theater Center proudly announces the return of an in-person season complete with their first touring production! The triumphant return includes seven unique productions in addition to their annual production of A Christmas Carol and the Public Works Dallas pageant. The nine-event season begins in Sept. It includes two world premiere comedies; the regional premiere of an adaptation of a bestselling book; a refreshing take on an American classic; and a bold interpretation of one of the most beloved musicals. In addition, DTC will launch a new Community Touring initiative to community centers throughout the city.
Texas StatePosted by
Dallas Weekly

To Be or Not: Is It Illegal to be Homeless in the State of Texas?

AUSTIN, Texas – To be [allowed to exist] or not? This is the latest question surrounding the legality of homelessness and homeless encampments throughout the state of Texas. Despite cities like Austin and Dallas taking center stage of the debate, it turns out that residents across the state have varied feelings about their homeless neighbors.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

MLK Food Park Returns to South Dallas with a New Location and Expanded Vendors

This past April and May, South Dallas experienced a snapshot of Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream through the MLK Food Park. The collaborative effort between Better Block and DRBTS (Do right by the streets) planted seeds of hope in South Dallas residents that the neighborhood could have a place to gather, fellowship and nourish themselves from local small businesses. Desiree of DRBTS, took it upon herself to lead the charge for a permanent MLK Food Park, and she’s making good on that pledge Sunday, July 11, noon-4 p.m. when the MLK Food Park launches a second pop-up effort toward a permanent food park.
Texas StatePosted by
Dallas Weekly

Texas Advocacy Project Launches 10th Backpacks for Hope Campaign Community Support Needed for Children in Texas Shelters

Texas Advocacy Project’s (“TAP”) 10th Annual Backpacks for Hope Campaign runs June 9th–July 16th. Each year, TAP collects new backpacks and school supplies to distribute to children of survivors in domestic violence shelters across Texas. Many of these families fled violent homes with little more than the clothing on their backs. Each backpack is filled with school supplies, safety planning literature, and a discreet tag that lists TAP’s toll-free legal line (800-374-HOPE). Finally, the backpacks are shipped to family violence shelters and crisis centers across Texas in time for the school year! For a list of donation sites or to plan your own drive visit www.TexasAdvocacyProject.org/backpacks-hope.
Texas StatePosted by
Dallas Weekly

Harmony Public Schools Announces Compensation Increases for All Teachers, Team Members

TEXAS – The Harmony Public Schools Executive Board unanimously approved a systemwide compensation increase for its 4,000+ teachers and team members across Texas. Harmony teachers and other education professionals will receive between $4,000-$7,500 per year in additional compensation beginning the 2021-22 school year for a total annual system investment of roughly $15 million.
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Dallas Weekly

She Represents: E. Monique Evans

This week’s She Represents originally hails from Cincinnati, Ohio, but considers herself a Texan at heart. Excellent, because Texas is lucky to have her. So let us tell you more about E. Monique Evans (she/her), who prefers to go by her middle name, and her more than 15 years of professional experience in the financial services industry, where she currently serves as a Deal Closer for Wells Fargo Vendor Financial Services LLC.
Texas StatePosted by
Dallas Weekly

Allred Fights for North Texas Priorities with House Passage of Surface Transportation Bill

Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressman Colin Allred (TX-32), a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, voted for the bipartisan passage of the INVEST in America Act in the House. As a member of the committee, Allred secured funds for local projects including DART systems upgrades in this bill which reauthorizes surface transportation and water infrastructure measures.
Texas StatePosted by
Dallas Weekly

Texas Executes John Hummel for Murdering His Family in 2009

Texas executed John Hummel Wednesday evening for the 2009 murders of his family members. Hummel, 45, was sentenced to death by a Tarrant County jury in 2011 after the slayings of his pregnant wife, his 5-year-old daughter and his father-in-law at their Kennedale home. Police found their burned, beaten bodies in or near their beds after responding to an early morning fire, according to court records. Officials determined that they died by blunt-force injuries before the fire was set.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Forest Theater Artist of the Month: Great Black Century

Malcolm X once said, “We need more light about each other. Light creates understanding, understanding creates love, love creates patience, and patience creates unity.”. A lot of things simply come down to a willingness to be understanding rather than judgmental. I think that’s the feeling that residents of areas like South Dallas and Oak Cliff must ponder at times. After all, there are so many things that people outside of these areas are missing out on as far as art, culture, and some really, deep-grounded roots in community.

Comments / 1

Community Policy