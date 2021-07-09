Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial participants to begin receiving third doses

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dnls_0asW8UKY00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Laura Barbosa and other members of her family have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 much longer than the general public, and she has this message for anyone who’s been waiting to see how people do with it.

“You’re taking more risks getting COVID than getting the vaccine,” said Barbosa, who participated in the Pfizer vaccine trial.

She received her first Pfizer dose nearly 11 months ago, her second last October and now she’s getting a third dose as part of the Pfizer trial next week.

Barbosa said she was scheduled for the booster shot at the end of June, but that the trial keeps pushing it back.

“Now we’re going to have it Wednesday, they say, but there’s a lot happening in the news. So I think that’s part of it,” she said.

Pfizer announced this week that is going to seek emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for a booster shot.

The company said a third dose within a year of being fully vaccinated could dramatically boost immunity and possibly fight the Delta variant, which is now the dominant form of the virus throughout the U.S.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA quickly released a joint statement saying, “Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time.”

They followed that by saying they’re engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether, or when, a booster might be necessary.

Channel 9 plans to check back in with Barbosa next week after she gets her third dose to see what kind of side effects she experiences.

Comments / 1

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
39K+
Followers
53K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Orlando, FL
Health
Orlando, FL
Coronavirus
Orlando, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Industry
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Americans#Channel 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Fortune

The vaccines that work best against the COVID Delta variant

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As a growing number of COVID variants emerge across the globe, including the rapidly spreading Delta variant, vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike have been wondering how much protection various vaccines offer against strains like the Delta variant and how effective they are.
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why the CDC and FDA Just Slapped Down Pfizer and Moderna

Pfizer and Moderna think that booster doses will be required. The CDC and FDA issued a public statement saying that booster doses aren't required right now. The public statement appears to be a rebuke to drugmakers, but the two sides aren't really disagreeing all that much. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna...
Public Healthphillyvoice.com

Delta variant symptoms differ from previous COVID-19 illnesses, doctors say

Some doctors are reporting that COVID-19 patients infected with the Delta variant are experiencing different symptoms than other coronavirus patients, though most evidence is anecdotal. Instead of the loss of taste and smell, often one of the first COVID-19 symptoms, these patients are more likely to experience nasal congestion, sore...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Fauci insists fully vaccinated people do not need COVID-19 shot boosters after CDC and FDA pushed back against Pfizer's third dose

The nation's top infectious disease expert says Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need booster shots. In an appearance on MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports on Tuesday, Dr Anthony Fauci discussed a potential federal authorization of a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. However, after Pfizer met with officials at...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant is Skyrocketing in These Five States

Cases of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 have skyrocketed in five U.S. states, according to the latest released figures. On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data collected over a four week period ending on June 19 showing the prevalence of the Delta variant in 25 U.S. states.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
Florida Statefloridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis touts Florida vaccinations while down-playing new cases

He stopped short of encouraging reluctant Floridians to get a shot. Florida has done a good job distributing COVID-19 vaccinations to people who want them, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared Tuesday — though he stopped short of encouraging anyone to get one. Speaking in Orlando at a press conference highlighting his...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Most COVID deaths in the U.K. are among the vaccinated, as would be expected

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.

Comments / 1

Community Policy