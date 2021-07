WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be taking part in front of a live crowd for the first time in a year! The event will take place at the famed Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. However, it’s clear that a lot has changed since the last time WWE was on the road as over on the popular Squared Circle Reddit, one member of the WWE Universe by the name of Npadia11 posted a picture of one of WWE’s production trucks. The truck is clearly very dated as it features the likenesses of Rusev, now known as current AEW TNT Champion – Miro and late WWE star Luke Harper, known to AEW fans as Mr. Brodie Lee. This former WWE Champion is speculated to return on this week’s SmackDown.