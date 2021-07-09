Borden-Henryville leaders develop vision for district's future

This is part two of a two-part series focusing on the Silver Creek and Borden-Henryville school corporations a year after they split from West Clark Community Schools.

CLARK COUNTY — A year after the district was established, Borden-Henryville School Corp. leaders are developing their own vision for the future of the new district.

The separate Borden-Henryville and Silver Creek school corporations were formed last July, following the split of the former West Clark Community Schools. School leaders are now looking ahead at curriculum development and building renovations.

Sam Gardner has been serving as interim superintendent at Borden-Henryville since the district was formed, but he soon will step down as the Borden-Henryville school board prepares to name its permanent superintendent.

The board is scheduled to name its new superintendent at the July 26 meeting.

Gardner said the combination of dealing with a pandemic and the transition as a new district made for a “very interesting year.”

“I think the best thing to say is that things have been challenging,” Gardner said. “One thing I did discover is that we have some wonderful people. They showed up, did their jobs, and in the midst of all that, we had COVID and the masks and the remote learning.”

Borden-Henryville Board President Myra Powell notes that they were “starting a district basically from scratch” in the past year, a task that was especially difficult while managing a pandemic. She previously served on the West Clark board before the split.

She said the district was fortunate to have Gardner take leadership over the past year. He has previously served as superintendent in Greater Clark County Schools, Clarksville Community Schools and Lanesville Community Schools.

“We were fortunate to have someone of his caliber and level of experience in our first year building a new district,” Powell said.

The district started off last year without a budget and a space for the central office, Gardner said. For now, the administrative offices for Borden-Henryville are housed in a former church near the Borden campus.

He feels good about the district’s financial situation, saying he’s confident about having sufficient funds to operate in coming years. The district currently has a budget of about $16 million.

Looking ahead

District leaders are compiling a needs assessment to determine priorities for upcoming building projects as they look toward renovations at both the Borden and Henryville campuses.

No “major new construction” is expected, Gardner said, but renovations and repairs at each building will likely be an ongoing process over the next three or four years.

Powell said new subdivisions in both the Henryville and Borden attendance areas have been approved, and it will be important for the district to make sure schools can accommodate an increase in enrollment.

The district will analyze how additional new classroom space will be needed in upcoming years, she said. The expansion of the gym at Henryville Elementary School and the removal of carpeting across the district are among the potential renovations being discussed by school leaders.

The district is also in the process of developing curriculum plans to expand programming and opportunities for students.

Borden-Henryville is working toward growing in upcoming years, Gardner said, and in order to grow, “you have to hold your own.”

“We have to be a place where parents desire to bring their children,” he said. “It could be they’re looking for a particular science and technology program, it could be something in terms of school-to-work, it could be the environment we have, it could be the class size we have,” he said. “It could be any number of things.

“In a way, schools have become marketplaces, and we have to have our buildings, our programs so designed so that people want to bring their kids here. I think in the long range for any school district, that’s kind of where we have to be in terms of communicating about what we have to do.”

Powell said Borden-Henryville needs to make sure it has a common curriculum so “students are experiencing a rigorous and appropriate education for what field they want to pursue.”

One of the goals is to expand time for professional learning communities. These allow educators teaching the same subject and grade level to communicate and collaborate, to ensure the curriculum is consistent and equitable between classrooms, she said.

Lisa Gardner, director of curriculum and instruction at Borden-Henryville, said the past year took “a lot of grit and hard work.”

She feels the reorganization wouldn’t have been as difficult if the districts weren’t also facing the pandemic, noting that the two new school districts collaborated throughout the transition.

Moving forward, her No. 1 priority for the district is making sure schools accommodate the social and emotional learning and mental health needs of students.

“I look forward to seeing students grow and succeed in new ways,” she said. “I think we’ll have a very high success rate in the next four to five years, and people will find a district worth enrolling in.”

The district has hired a social/emotional learning coordinator, added five therapists, and will screen students to assess social/emotional learning skills.

Borden-Henryville is in the process of earning STEM certifications for both elementary schools over the next two years. It also will expand Project Lead the Way programming, including the introduction of a computer science program at Henryville High School.

The establishment of the Borden-Henryville and Silver Creek districts is allowing the communities to accommodate different needs and priorities, Powell said.

“It has allowed Borden-Henryville to do its own needs assessments to see what is needed both physically in the facilities, in curriculum and in staffing,” she said. “We now have more ownership in what happens at our schools, and there’s less competition for the same dollars,” she said.