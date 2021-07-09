Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB draft preview: Eight locals who could be selected

By Chris Murray
nevadasportsnet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year's Major League Baseball draft is 15 rounds longer than last year's selections but 20 shorter than usual. The draft, which begins Sunday, will be 20 rounds long and could include a number of local players, although none are locks to be picked (no local made ESPN's list of top-200 prospects in this year's draft). Here is a look at the local products who could be selected in this year's draft, which will run three days (the first round is Sunday; rounds 2-10 are Monday; and rounds 11-20 are Tuesday).

nevadasportsnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Cowboys#Major League Baseball#Espn#Top 200#Spanish#All American#Era#The Cape Cod League#Ncaa Regional#Baylor#Folsom College#Oklahoma State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NCAA
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

2021 MLB Draft | Louisville Preview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - At long last, the 2021 MLB Draft is finally here. Mock draft and big board season is now behind us, and soon we will find out where the top talents in college and high school baseball will have the opportunity to start their professional careers. While this...
Columbia, MOColumbia Missourian

Columbia College's Piper selected in MLB Draft

Columbia College catcher Kenny Piper was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the MLB Draft on Tuesday. Piper is the second Cougar ever selected in the draft, the last being Andrew Warner in 2018. Piper was selected with the 551st overall pick in the 18th round. Piper hit .462...
Bless You Boys

Interview: 3B Colt Keith is optimistic about Detroit’s prospect pipeline

Just over a year ago, the Detroit Tigers put together one of the most well-regarded drafts in the whole of Major League Baseball. Their 2020 class consisted of six players, and the final to be selected was 3B/RHP Colt Keith. Now a dedicated third baseman, he’s playing his first full season of professional ball with the organization as a member of the Lakeland Flying Tigers.
MLBchatsports.com

Louisville catcher Henry Davis, Vanderbilt right-hander Jack Leiter go one-two in first MLB draft at All-Star Game

In the first draft to be held at the all-star game, a pair of highly-touted college players were the opening selections on Sunday at the Bellco Theatre. Pittsburgh drafted Louisville catcher Henry Davis at No. 1 overall, then Texas took Vanderbilt right-hander Jack Leiter at No. 2 in front of a crowd of about 2,000. It was the first draft to be held in front of a live audience.
Broward County, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

MLB draft preview: Local baseball stars hoping to hear their names called in three-day draft

The 2021 MLB draft starts on Sunday night, and several local stars and alumni could be selected. The draft, which was moved to July to coincide with MLB’s All-Star Game festivities, lasts for three days. The first round is Sunday at 7 p.m. Rounds 2-10 will be on MLB.com, starting at 1 p.m on Monday. Rounds 11-20 will be on MLB.com, starting at noon Tuesday. Last year’s MLB draft was shortened ...
MLBWMBF

Parker & Askew Selected in MLB Draft on Monday

CLEMSON, S.C. - Two 2021 Tigers were selected on the second day (rounds 2-10) of the MLB draft on Monday. Sophomore infielder James Parker was selected in the eighth round (No. 234 overall) by the Seattle Mariners and sophomore lefthander Keyshawn Askew was picked in the 10th round (No. 292 overall) by the New York Mets.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces Major Commitment

2023 five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson is arguably the top QB prospect in the country who isn’t a Manning. But unlike Arch Manning, he’s ready to make his college commitment now. In a press conference on Sunday, Nelson announced that he is committing to the Oklahoma Sooners. The Los Alamitos quarterback...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates make Henry Davis the surprise No. 1 overall pick

The Pirates went for a surprise pick with the top selection in the MLB Draft, Louisville catcher Henry Davis. The Pittsburgh Pirates didn’t wait long before blowing up all the MLB mock drafts. Henry Davis wasn’t the top-ranked prospect coming into Sunday’s draft, but the Pirates made the Louisville catcher...
MLBseminoles.com

⚾: Nelson Selected on Day One of MLB Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Unanimous All-American catcher Matheu Nelson, the nation’s leader in home runs, was selected 35th overall by the Cincinnati Reds Sunday on the first day of the Major League Baseball Draft. Taken in the comp round, he is the highest-drafted Seminole since DJ Stewart went 25th overall to the Orioles in 2015.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Who do the experts say Cincinnati will select in the MLB Draft?

The 2021 MLB Draft is quickly approaching, and all the experts and pundits throughout the national media have their picks in. Mock drafts are much more commonplace in NBA and NFL circles, but there are those who circulate their thoughts and ideas for the MLB Draft as well. Who do the experts expect the Cincinnati Reds to take with the No. 17 pick on Sunday?
Dallas, TXDallas News

2021 MLB draft central: See where local high school and college athletes were selected and more!

Below is your one-stop shop for all things 2021 MLB draft. Find local high school and college athletes who were selected, as well as some stories on local players. Notable: In a draft flush with high school shortstops, Lawlar was the second off the board, following Marcelo Mayer, who was drafted fourth by the Boston Red Sox. Lawlar, the 2021 Dallas Morning News Baseball Player of the Year, has long been thought of as a top prospect in the 2021 MLB draft. This past season he showed why. Lawlar finished his senior season hitting .412 with six home runs and 37 RBIs. He also went 32 for 32 on stolen base attempts, flashing speed and ability that’s rare at the high school level.
Gwinnett County, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Gwinnett County selections in MLB Draft, 2000-2021

Gwinnett players in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft (by year with school, round and organization):. Logan Cerny Parkview (Troy) 10 Philadelphia Phillies. Marc Davis South Gwinnett (Florida SW) 11 Washington Nationals. Davis Sharpe Mill Creek (Clemson) 13 Cleveland Indians. Alaska Abney Mill Creek (Coastal Carolina) 15 Cleveland Indians.
MLBelitesportsny.com

2021 MLB Draft: The Yankees select Trey Sweeney

Trey Sweeney wasn’t a big name among MLB Draft scouts earlier in 2021, but his big year for Eastern Illinois caught the Yankees’ attention. The New York Yankees take Trey Sweeney with the 20th pick in the MLB Draft. Sweeney is a shortstop from Eastern Illinois University. The Yankees need...
MLBScarlet Nation

South Carolina signee selected in MLB Draft

The Gamecocks could be losing one of their highest-ranked pieces in the 2021 recruiting class. Infielder Cooper Kinney was plucked in the first round of the MLB Draft Sunday night, going No. 34 overall to the Tampa Bay Rays. Signing bonus slot value for Kinney's pick is $2,148,100. Kinney, rated...
MLBocolly.com

Encarnacion-Strand selected in MLB draft

Christian Encarnacion-Strand will head from Stillwater to Minnesota. Oklahoma State's third baseman was selected in the fourth round by the Minnesota Twins with the 128th overall pick. He is the 47th Cowboy selected under coach Josh Holliday. In just one season in Stillwater, Encarnacion-Strand earned All-American honors and led the...
MLBYardbarker

MLB Draft Roundtable: Who Will The Rangers Select At No. 2?

ARLINGTON, Texas — The day is finally here. The MLB Draft kicks off tonight in Denver, and there is a lot of pressure on the Texas Rangers to get their first round pick right. The Rangers have the second overall pick in this year's draft. The franchise hasn't had a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy