MLB draft preview: Eight locals who could be selected
This year's Major League Baseball draft is 15 rounds longer than last year's selections but 20 shorter than usual. The draft, which begins Sunday, will be 20 rounds long and could include a number of local players, although none are locks to be picked (no local made ESPN's list of top-200 prospects in this year's draft). Here is a look at the local products who could be selected in this year's draft, which will run three days (the first round is Sunday; rounds 2-10 are Monday; and rounds 11-20 are Tuesday).nevadasportsnet.com
