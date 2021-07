MaineHealth's chief health improvement officer provided insight Sunday into the number of cases of the COVID-19 delta variant the health system has seen. The delta variant, or B.1.617.2, which was first detected in the United States in March 2021 just months after it was initially identified in India in December 2020, is listed as a “variant of concern” on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website because the agency says it seems to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which could potentially lead to more cases of COVID-19.