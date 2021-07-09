Barren County Family Resource and Youth Service Centers to receive large grant
GLASGOW, Ky.- Staff from the Family Resource and Youth Service Center of a local school district are ecstatic after news that they will be receiving a large grant. The Barren County School District will receive a $200,000 grant from the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund. This grant will go towards kindergarten readiness for the elementary schools and mental health support for the middle and high school.www.wnky.com
Comments / 0