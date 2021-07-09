Man struck in back after unknown assailant shot at his home in Opelousas

An Opelousas man was shot in the back after an unknown assailant opened fire on his house Thursday night. Opelousas police officers responded to the shooting in the 100 block of South Cane Street around 9:25 p.m. Thursday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim told officers he was inside his home when he heard gunshots and was struck in the back. Officers found evidence of several shots fired at the residence, Opelousas Police Department spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.