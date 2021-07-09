Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Opelousas, LA

Man struck in back after unknown assailant shot at his home in Opelousas

By KATIE GAGLIANO
theadvocate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Opelousas man was shot in the back after an unknown assailant opened fire on his house Thursday night. Opelousas police officers responded to the shooting in the 100 block of South Cane Street around 9:25 p.m. Thursday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim told officers he was inside his home when he heard gunshots and was struck in the back. Officers found evidence of several shots fired at the residence, Opelousas Police Department spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Opelousas, LA
Opelousas, LA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Guidry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Assailant#Crime Stoppers#Police#App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

FDA investigating carcinogen found in recalled J&J sunscreen products

July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it is investigating the root cause of a cancer-causing chemical found in some of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) recalled sunscreen products. The drugmaker on Wednesday voluntarily recalled five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreens and advised consumers...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy