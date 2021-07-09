PUBG: New State pre-registrations are coming to iOS next month
Krafton’s upcoming futuristic mobile battle royale game, PUBG: New State will be opening its pre-registrations on iOS devices in August, the company announced earlier today. PUBG: New State was first revealed on Feb. 25, 2021, with pre-registrations for Android opening on the same day. The game has already crossed 20 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store. Finally, the battle royale title is headed to Apple’s App Store as well.dotesports.com
