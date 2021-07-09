PUBG: New State pre-registrations are coming to iOS next month

Way back in 2003 JoWooD Entertainment launched their clever strategy puzzle game Neighbours from Hell on PC. The game had you playing as a resident named Woody who is trying to get revenge on his insufferable neighbor Mr. Rottweiler by playing pranks on him and setting up traps for him to get caught in. Woody commissions a TV crew to come and film the whole thing as a reality TV show, and so it’s incredibly important that he pulls off his increasingly elaborate pranks without getting caught. The more pranks and shenanigans he gets over on Rottweiler, the higher the ratings and the rewards will be for Woody. Get caught though? Rottweiler will beat you down unmercifully and your show will get cancelled.