PUBG: New State pre-registrations are coming to iOS next month

By Wasif Ahmed
dotesports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKrafton’s upcoming futuristic mobile battle royale game, PUBG: New State will be opening its pre-registrations on iOS devices in August, the company announced earlier today. PUBG: New State was first revealed on Feb. 25, 2021, with pre-registrations for Android opening on the same day. The game has already crossed 20 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store. Finally, the battle royale title is headed to Apple’s App Store as well.

#Pubg Mobile#Ios#Mobile Game#New State#Ios#The Google Play Store#Pubg Mobile#Tencent
