Noites De Fado - Fado Night at Linden Place Mansion

Take two people with no hospitality experience and a four year multi-million dollar renovation and what do you get? In this case, the impeccable Glenmere Mansion, the first hotel property in 60 years to be inducted into the prestigious hotel association Relais & Chateaux their first year in business. Alan Stenberg and his partner, Daniel DeSimone, stumbled up on this Italianate mansion and have turned into what Daniel Boulud, someone who knows a thing or two himself about good hospitality, calls "the best hotel in North America." Stenberg spoke to Town & Country about their eclectic decorating style overseen by their Palm Beach-based interior designer, Scott Snyder, why they'll never sell the property, and which rooms, of the 18, are some of his favorites.