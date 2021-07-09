Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Noites De Fado - Fado Night at Linden Place Mansion

reportertoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, August 6, let yourself be transported to the streets and taverns of Lisbon as Linden Place hosts an intimate evening of live Fado Music accompanied by Portuguese inspired food and wines. Fado is a form of Portuguese urban folk music that grew out of Lisbon in the 19th...

reportertoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fado#Folk Music#Linden Place#Portuguese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Guitar
Related
Bristol, RIValley Breeze

Linden Place announces summer concerts

BRISTOL – Linden Place, 500 Hope St., announces its Summer Concert Series held in its historic gardens. Concerts are held on select Tuesdays through Sept. 7, at 7 p.m., in the Linden Place gardens. In the case of inclement weather, concerts will be moved to the ballroom. This concert series...
Bristol, RIValley Breeze

Linden Place hosting Slave Trade Walking Tour

BRISTOL – Linden Place Museum will host walking tours of Linden Place Mansion and downtown Bristol, focused specifically on Bristol’s DeWolf Family and their involvement in the transatlantic slave trade. The DeWolf family, Bristol’s notorious family in the 18th and early 19th centuries, was once one of the largest slave traders in New England.
Food & Drinksmybackyardnews.com

“FADO”NIGHT AT LINDEN PLACE – BRISTOL, RHODE ISLAND

Noites De Fado – Fado Night at Linden Place Mansion. Celebrate and honor RI’s Portuguese Culture and Tradition with this night of traditional Portuguese music, food and drink on Friday, August 6th. On Friday, August 6, let yourself be transported to the streets and taverns of Lisbon as Linden Place...
Denmark, MESun-Journal

Luke Concannon, Stephanie Hollenberg to play Irish music concert

Luke Concannon and Stephanie Hollenberg will perform an evening of Irish music as part of the Denmark Arts Center’s After Dinner Music Series at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 16, in Bicentennial Park in Denmark. Concannon has early memories of falling asleep at Irish family parties to the sound of...
Posted by
New Jersey Stage

Sunglasses At Night 80s Party To Take Place July 21st at Crossroads

(GARWOOD, NJ) -- Stage Stars Productions and Crossroads presents "Sunglasses At Night" - an 80s party on Wednesday, July 21 at 7:00pm. Dress in your best 80s costume and dance to a live performance of your favorite 80s tunes with artists from Stage Stars Productions featuring special guests Tommy Grasso (from Broadway's Rock of Ages) and Matt Vander Ende (from Broadway's Wicked).
Celebritiesbestclassicbands.com

Gary Corbett Dies: 2nd Member of Cinderella to Pass on Same Day

Gary Corbett, a producer, songwriter and keyboard player best known for co-writing “She Bop,” a Top 5 single for Cyndi Lauper in 1984, and his touring work with KISS and Cinderella, died yesterday (July 14, 2021). Corbett, believed to be 62 years old, died after a battle with lung cancer, one day before his birthday. He was the second member of the glam rock band Cinderella to die that day, following the death at 58 of the group’s longtime lead guitarist, Jeff LaBar.
Grandview Heights, OHColumbus Dispatch

Grandview Carriage Place Players prepping 'Midsummer Night's Dream'

For Grandview Carriage Place Players director John Heisel, it felt like an early summer night's dream. After a 16-month hiatus due to COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions, the community theater group is holding rehearsals to prepare for its first in-person show since the preparations for an upcoming show were halted in March 2020.
MusicTMZ.com

'Just a Friend' Rapper Biz Markie Dead at 57

Rapper Biz Markie -- most famous for his iconic hit "Just a Friend" -- has died after a series of complications from diabetes that he's been fighting for more than a year ... TMZ has confirmed. A family source tells us Biz passed away in a Baltimore hospital at 6:25...
Kerrville, TXjambroadcasting.com

“Jazz Music Night” taking place Saturday by the river

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department announced that the Concerts by the River series will continue on Saturday, July 17 at 7 p.m. with “Modal Mojo and the Mike Kasberg Jazz Trio.” Concert goers are encouraged to bring their owm lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Concerts by the River is...
Wakefield, MAWicked Local

Southern Rail to perform at Linden Tree Coffeehouse

Linden Tree Coffeehouse will bring Southern Rail bluegrass to the Wakefield Common for a free concert from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 25. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and picnic supper and then enjoy the lake’s cool breezes and sunset scenery. The concert is free because of support from MCC grant — Wakefield’s Art Council.
MoviesTulsa World

'Frozen' launches Cox Movie Nights series at Gathering Place

Gathering Place is relaunching its Cox Movie Nights series on the QuikTrip Great Lawn. The free, family-friendly series will kick off with a showing of “Frozen” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 16. The event will include “Frozen”-themed programming. Guests can enjoy snow cones, build ice castles and meet characters from the film in the park.
Foxborough, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Free movie night in Foxborough: ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ will show at Patriot Place on Wednesday night as a part of the free ‘Summer Flicks’ series

Looking for a free, family-friendly summer activity?. Every Wednesday night there will be an outdoor movie at the the Enel Plaza outside of Patriots ProShop and the Patriots Hall of Fame in Foxborough. The series is sponsored by Raytheon Technologies. “Raya and the Last Dragon” is first showing, set to...
Philadelphia, PAphillyvoice.com

Free movie nights to take place at Dilworth Park on Thursdays

Free, outdoor movie nights will return to Dilworth Park outside City Hall in Center City this summer. The six-week series Pictures in the Park will begin Thursday, July 22 and continue on select dates through Thursday, Aug. 26. Screenings will begin at 8:30 p.m. Mann Center to screen movies with...
MusicJamBase

Courtney Marie Andrews Covers Bob Dylan’s ‘To Ramona’

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews contributed a cover of Bob Dylan’s “To Ramona” to Dylan Revisited, a compilation put together by Uncut magazine. Today, Courtney Marie Andrews released her take on the tune everywhere via Fat Possum Records and also unveiled a “To Ramona” live performance video. “Recorded one of...
Lifestyletownandcountrymag.com

The Best Room At... Glenmere Mansion

Take two people with no hospitality experience and a four year multi-million dollar renovation and what do you get? In this case, the impeccable Glenmere Mansion, the first hotel property in 60 years to be inducted into the prestigious hotel association Relais & Chateaux their first year in business. Alan Stenberg and his partner, Daniel DeSimone, stumbled up on this Italianate mansion and have turned into what Daniel Boulud, someone who knows a thing or two himself about good hospitality, calls "the best hotel in North America." Stenberg spoke to Town & Country about their eclectic decorating style overseen by their Palm Beach-based interior designer, Scott Snyder, why they'll never sell the property, and which rooms, of the 18, are some of his favorites.
Linden, NJRenna Media

Free Summer Movies Return at the Linden Public Library

Show times are Tuesday and Friday afternoons at 1:00 p.m. The Linden Public Library is proud to reinstate its popular film series presentations, beginning on July 13. Films will be shown free of charge on Tuesdays and Fridays at 1:00 p.m. On Tuesday, July 13, the library will present the...
Buffalo News

Jeff Simon: Juini Booth, a bassist who found 'freedom' in jazz

I met Juini Booth in 1970. He was Freddie Hubbard's monster bassist at the time at Bemo Crockett's Revilot Club. Jazz at the Revilot wasn't yet established enough that anyone announced names of band members from the mic. So after Hubbard's sulfurous set, I walked up to the bassist who'd impressed me so much and asked him what his name was. He gave me some absurd fictitious name that sounded like something from a Preston Sturges movie (where the heroine of one was named "Trudy Kockenlocker.")
Entertainmentoperawire.com

Diego Matheuz & Ian Bostridge Headline Festival Musica sull’Acqua’s Closing Night

On July 17 and 18, Diego Matheuz, Ian Bostridge, and the MACH Orchestra will conclude the 27th edition of the Festival Musica sull’Acqua at Lake Cuomo, Italy. The concerts which will take place at the Auditorium S. Antonio di Morbegno and Palazzo Gallio in Gravedona and will be led by Matheuz who will conduct the MACH Orchestra (Music Art Creativity Hub), which is made up of young musicians from around the world. The orchestra includes players from Italy, Switzerland, Colombia, Australia, Bolivia, Chile, Poland Portugal, Russia, and Serbia.
Musiccoloradomusic.org

Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene Opening for Davina Sowers at The Soiled Dove Underground – Tuesday, July 20th

Photo: Davina Sowers and The Vagabonds. Davina Sowers and The Vagabonds have created a stir on the national music scene with their high-energy live shows, level A musicianship, sharp-dressed professionalism, and Sowers’ commanding stage presence. With influences ranging from Fats Domino and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Aretha Franklin and Tom Waits, the band is converting audiences one show at a time, from Vancouver to Miami and across Europe. In 2011 Davina released her first full length, all original album Black Cloud . It was named one of the 10 best releases of the year by the Minneapolis Star & Tribune and awarded 4 ½ stars from Downbeat Magazine. Their next release in 2014, Sunshine, hit number 13 in the Billboard Blues Chart and led them to landing a performance on the hit BBC2 show, Later with Jools Holland. See Less.

Comments / 0

Community Policy