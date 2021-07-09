Cancel
WWE

Matt Riddle Comments On Backstage Heat With Seth Rollins From Last Year

By Andrew Ravens
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Riddle recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT to discuss his real-life heat with Seth Rollins. Riddle’s wife got him heat with both Rollins and Becky Lynch because she took to Instagram to call out the women on the WWE main roster over being “straight skinny jiggly fat.” She used a photo of Lynch as a reference.

