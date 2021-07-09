Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, NM

New Mexico GOP seeks legal intervention on $1.75B budget row

kanw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Mexico GOP seeks legal intervention on $1.75B budget row. SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in New Mexico are asking the state attorney general to weigh in on a $1.75 billion spending dispute. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed the Legislature's allocations of the federal pandemic relief money earlier this year, saying it should be distributed by her administration. Democratic Attorney General Hector Balderas was asked to intervene after Republican lawmakers fell short in an attempt to override the governor's veto. Albuquerque Senate Democrat Jacob Candelaria also supported the veto override. He says his colleagues in the Democratic majorities of the House and Senate have a "fair weather commitment to the law."

www.kanw.com

Comments / 16

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hector Balderas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico Legislature#Gop#Ap#Republican#Democratic#Albuquerque Senate#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 16

Community Policy