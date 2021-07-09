Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 07:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 534 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Southeast Texas Regional Airport, or near Central Gardens, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, Central Gardens, Rose City, Pine Forest, Port Acres and Southeast Texas Regional Airport.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groves, TX
City
Jefferson, TX
City
Nederland, TX
City
Port Neches, TX
City
Bridge City, TX
City
Port Acres, TX
County
Orange County, TX
City
Beaumont, TX
County
Jefferson County, TX
City
Port Arthur, TX
City
Vidor, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Southeast Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...

Comments / 0

Community Policy