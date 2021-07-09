Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 07:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 534 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Southeast Texas Regional Airport, or near Central Gardens, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, Central Gardens, Rose City, Pine Forest, Port Acres and Southeast Texas Regional Airport.