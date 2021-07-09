Storms winding down over the Houston metro area
Hi all, just a quick update to say that this morning’s storms are winding down over the Houston metro area as anticipated. Although we still expect intermittent moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the early afternoon hours, the general trend toward less coverage and less intense rainfall rates should continue. Area roadways and bayous are generally handling this precipitation just fine. Even better: rain chances will fall back significantly this evening and through the weekend.spacecityweather.com
Comments / 0