Johnston County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnston, Sampson, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Johnston; Sampson; Wayne The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wayne County in central North Carolina Northeastern Sampson County in central North Carolina Southeastern Johnston County in central North Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 635 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Goldsboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Goldsboro, Mount Olive, Walnut Creek, Micro, Pine Level, Princeton, Pikeville, Newton Grove, Seven Springs and Mar-Mac. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

