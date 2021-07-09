Cancel
Benton County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Linn by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Linn A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL BENTON AND WEST CENTRAL LINN COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM CDT At 533 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Keystone, or 13 miles southwest of Vinton, moving southeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail is possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Vinton, Atkins, Dysart, Palo, Shellsburg, Newhall, Van Horne, Keystone, Garrison, Benton City Park, Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, Hoefle-Dulin Park and Benton County Fairgrounds.

