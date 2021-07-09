Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Cat that lived on 9th floor of collapsed Surfside condo found safe and reunited with family

By Celine Castronuovo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YkBlU_0asW6ENk00

Authorities announced Friday that a cat belonging to a family who lived in the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla., has been located and reunited with his owners, two weeks after the building partially collapsed.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (D) said at a Friday evening press conference that the cat, Binx, had lived on the ninth floor of the residential building and was recently found near the site, where emergency responders are still working to find those buried under the rubble.

The Miami Herald earlier Friday reported that Binx belonged to Angela and Edgar Gonzalez, who lived in one of the condo units with their daughters, Deven and Tayler, and their dog, Daisy.

According to the Herald, while Tayler Gonzalez was not in the building at the time of the collapse, Angela and Deven Gonzalez were among the first to be pulled from the rubble and were hospitalized.

Edgar Gonzalez remains missing as of Friday, the Herald reported.

“After 16 long and extremely difficult days, I’m happy to be able to share a small piece of good news," Cava said Friday.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart and all of us, who are so happy to have played a role in reuniting Binx with his family,” she added. “I’m glad that this small miracle could bring some light into the lives of a hurting family today, and provide a bright spot for our whole community in the midst of this terrible tragedy.”

Gina Nicole Vlasek, co-founder of local animal shelter The Kitty Campus, had posted on Facebook earlier Friday that a black cat matching Binx’s description was brought to the shelter by Federal Emergency Management Agency officials Thursday evening.

“All we needed was a ray of hope in this tragedy… Today was one of the most amazing days,” Vlasek wrote. “One of the survivors came to see the cat and to determine if it was her families cat and IT WAS!”

One additional body was found amid the rubble of the Surfside building collapse during the day Friday, bringing the total death toll to 79.

Cava said Friday that based on additional identifications made by detectives Friday, 53 victims have now been identified, with 51 next-of-kin notifications made.

In total, 200 people have been accounted for, with 61 others “potentially unaccounted for,” Cava said, adding that the numbers will likely continue to change as investigators conduct audits on reports of possible identified individuals.

The Friday updates come after officials confirmed earlier this week that the search-and-rescue efforts would transition to a recovery mission starting at midnight Thursday as the hope for finding survivors dims.

Comments / 134

The Hill

The Hill

268K+
Followers
28K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Binx
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Cat#Surfside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Newsweek

Family Dog Mauls Newborn Baby to Death in Front of Horrified Mother

A 5-week-old baby boy was mauled to death by their family's dog in the early hours of Sunday morning. Deputies arrived at the home in Kariong on Australia's Central Coast around 2:20 a.m. and attempted to resuscitate the boy by giving him CPR but he died at the scene. The...
Florida Statefox8live.com

Kenner woman’s body recovered from Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WVUE) - The body of Kenner native Cassie Billedeau-Stratton was one of nine people identified as a victim of the condo collapse in Surfside, according to county officials. Police say her body was recovered from the rubble Saturday. As of Monday morning, 94 bodies have been recovered. Miami-Dade...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Three youngest victims of Surfside collapse discovered as mayor says it is getting too hard to identify remains

Three of the youngest victims of the Surfside condo collapse have been discovered as the mayor says it is getting too hard to identify any remains found by search teams.Ten more victims of the horrifying building collapse, including children aged five, six and nine, have been identified, according to Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava.It takes the officials death toll of the tragedy to 94, with 83 bodies identified, while 22 remain unaccounted for, authorities said on Monday.Searchers discovered the body of five-year-old Lorenzo De Oliveira Leone along with his 48-year-old father Alfredo.They also found and identified the bodies of...
Chattanooga, TNWTVCFOX

Family, friends say goodbye Tuesday to condo collapse victim with Chattanooga ties

MIAMI, Fla. — Twenty days after their loved one went missing in the condominium collapse in Surfside, the Spiegel family said their goodbyes on Tuesday in Florida. Judy Spiegel, wife of former Erlanger Health System CEO Kevin Spiegel, was one of 95 people whose remains have been recovered so far after the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium partially collapsed overnight on June 24.
Carnegie, PANBC News

Woman held captive since May rescued after leaving notes in public restrooms

Notes left on scraps of paper in public restrooms helped Pennsylvania authorities track down and rescue a woman held captive for months. In the first note discovered last Thursday in a Walmart in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, police said the woman wrote she was being sexually and physically assaulted by a man, according to a criminal complaint. The woman said she was being held against her will, urged any readers to call 911, included an address and warned that the man had a knife.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Widow of man missing in Miami collapse begs officials to stop talk of rebuilding, calling it ‘desecration’

It has been over 20 days since Brad Cohen and Gary Cohen lost their lives in the collapse of Champlain Tower South. While Gary’s body was recovered last Thursday, the police have only recovered Brad’s ring and car.Three weeks after the collapse, his wife Soriya Cohen has also lost hope of finding him alive, yet says she is deeply disturbed by talk of rebuilding new homes in the place where the 12-storey residential block stood.“I can’t imagine such a desecration,” Ms Cohen was quoted as saying by WLPG. “Imagine if that was your spouse, your parent or your grandparent...
Surfside, FLWTVM

Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse

(CNN) - Everyone who lost a family member in the Champlain Towers South building collapse is mourning, but one man’s grief is amplified even more. Marcelo Cattarossi says he lost five family members in the Surfside, Florida, disaster. Among them are his 89-year-old and 85-year-old parents, two sisters and his...

Comments / 134

Community Policy