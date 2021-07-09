Cancel
Public Health

Will you need a COVID-19 booster shot? Pfizer is already making plans for one

FOX 43
FOX 43
 6 days ago
National debate is beginning over COVID-19 booster shots as healthcare experts warn unvaccinated people variants such as the Delta variant are highly contagious and hospitalizing young people. "99% of the people who are in the hospital and die are unvaccinated," said Dr. John Goldman, infectious disease specialist at UPMC. "We...

