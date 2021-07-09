The Blacklist season 9: Who will be on Team Reddington now?

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 9, is recruiting going to be a priority for Raymond Reddington at all? Or, should he go the other direction and not try this at all?. One of the most interesting things about James Spader’s character entering the new season is what he wants to do with his famous empire. He’s spent the entirety of the past few decades building it up with a specific goal. Now, that goal is shattered — do you try to keep things going, or do you opt to shut things down altogether?