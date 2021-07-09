Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Blacklist season 9: Who will be on Team Reddington now?

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we prepare for The Blacklist season 9, is recruiting going to be a priority for Raymond Reddington at all? Or, should he go the other direction and not try this at all?. One of the most interesting things about James Spader’s character entering the new season is what he wants to do with his famous empire. He’s spent the entirety of the past few decades building it up with a specific goal. Now, that goal is shattered — do you try to keep things going, or do you opt to shut things down altogether?

cartermatt.com

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Spader
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blacklist#Mo#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
Related
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

Is Justin leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

THE Bold and the Beautiful has been airing on CBS since 1987. The soap opera has over 8,000 episodes, spanning over 34 seasons since its release. It is unclear if Justin Barber’s character will be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful. Justin, played by actor Aaron Spears, has been a...
TV SeriesPopculture

8 Shows Canceled Almost Immediately After Premiering

Most television shows are allowed to live out at least one full season before being canceled, even if executives realize early on that the show has little chance of success. For example, NBC recently canceled Debris after a low-rated first season, but at least its entire first season aired. Then there are other shows that do so horribly that networks pull them from schedules after only one or two episodes air. In one infamous case, a show was even canceled in the middle of its debut. What follows is a list of some of the most extreme and swift cancellations in TV history.
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS': Will Mark Harmon's Gibbs Die or Leave in Season 19?

Mark Harmon's fate on NCIS is still hanging in limbo. Although the actor has extended his contract through the recently renewed Season 19, is it possible that Harmon’s onscreen counterpart, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, could die or leave the team in the upcoming season?. Season 18 left Gibbs' fate...
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

NBC canceled the top show on Netflix, but it might get a movie finale

Long before Netflix’s original shows and movies were winning awards, the streaming service was a kingmaker for licensed content. Breaking Bad may be the most significant success story, attracting countless viewers that would never have found the show on AMC. Nowadays, Netflix is more concerned with originals, but every so often, another show finds new life on the service. The latest is NBC’s epic supernatural drama series Manifest. For weeks now, Manifest has been sitting at or near the top of Netflix’s top 10 list. Unfortunately, the show’s rapid and seemingly random ascent also happened to come right before NBC announced...
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS' Moving to New Night and Time on CBS for Season 19

NCIS is undergoing a bit of a shakeup. As the beloved CBS drama heads into a new season, it is switching nights and times. When the network unveiled the 2021 CBS Fall TV Schedule back in May, it revealed that NCIS Season 19 will move to Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET. The move will mark a major change, as the police procedural has remained in the same Tuesday 8 p.m. timeslot ever since its debut back in 2003.
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on CBS later this year, and we now have an official premiere date for the new show. According to TV Line, NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on Sept. 20, at 10 p.m. ET. The new series will close out CBS' Monday night lineup, which features fan-favorite sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., then the original NCIS at 9 p.m., which provides a lead-in for the new series.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 stars react to premiere date news

Earlier this week, the news was announced that Blue Bloods season 12 has an official premiere date! Sure, it’s a tiny bit later than anyone expected, but isn’t it still nice to know at all that the series is coming back? We like to think so!. So leading up to...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘The Blacklist’ Season 9: Premiere Date, Cast, Filming, Trailer

Fans will remember that controversial finale of Season 8 of The Blacklist. This is after news that Megan Boone wouldn’t reprise her role in future seasons of the FBI drama. The show’s creator has also left the building after creator Jon Bokenkamp also left The Blacklist. While some fans believed the show was over and done, the good news is that it is returning for Season 9. The writers are already busy ensuring that the upcoming season will be as good as the previous seasons.
TV SeriesNewsweek

'NCIS' Season 19: What We Know so Far As Release Date Revealed

NCIS has been off screens since May, but the wait before Season 19 comes to CBS is nearly over. The long-running crime procedural is among the dozen-or-so shows that the network has confirmed the release date for. We know when NCIS will return later in 2021, but we also know...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

James Spader's The Blacklist Season 9 Is Changing Nights As NBC Changes Mind About Newest Law And Order Spinoff

Following James Spader’s The Blacklist spending two seasons on Friday nights, the series is moving away from the timeslot for a day earlier. NBC has released its fall premiere schedule and some changes are happening, with the network officially making a big decision for the developing spinoff Law & Order: For the Defense that will have an impact on The Blacklist Season 9.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 22 Episode 10

Did Amy and Chris realize what was the most important for them?. The pressure of planning the wedding threatened to derail everything on Little People, Big World Season 22 Episode 10. Meanwhile, Matt made a big mistake while readying the farm for the wedding. Was he able to bounce back?
TV Seriesoutsider.com

‘Law & Order: For the Defense’: Potential Spinoff Rejected by NBC

It’s hard to believe that a “Law & Order” spinoff would get nixed by NBC, but that’s what happened to “Law & Order: For the Defense.”. The latest show created by Dick Wolf was slated to lead off an entire block of “Law & Order” shows on Thursday nights on NBC. That will not happen now, according to an article from TVline.com.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Law & Order' Spinoff Series Canceled at NBC

In a shocking development, NBC has canceled Law & Order: For The Defense, the newest spin-off of Dick Wolf's long-running franchise. The network had ordered the show to go straight-to-series back in May and had even planned to air it as the lead-off of an all-Law & Order night this fall. It's not clear how far along the project was when the plug was pulled, as no casting was ever announced.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Online: Season 6 Episode 11

Did Brandon and Julia manage to do the right thing?. On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Episode 11, the drama continued to mount as Ron and Betty's patience wore thin. Meanwhile, Jovi returned home and had to contend with a surprising announcement from Yara. Elsewhere, Tiffany and...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘NCIS: LA’: Who Should Be the Team’s Operations Manager in Season 13? (POLL)

The Office of Special Projects has been without a permanent operations manager for some time now, and something’s gotta give in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13. Nell Jones (Renée Felice Smith) took over temporarily while Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) was MIA on an unknown mission in Season 12, but the former analyst left NCIS in the finale. And while Hetty did return (Hunt’s absence was due to the pandemic), she’s still in the middle of something. So what does that mean for leadership at OSP going forward?
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

7 Shows Like The Blacklist to Watch While You Wait for Season 9

NBC's The Blacklist ended Season 8 with the greatest twist of all: continuing on without FBI Agent Liz Keen (Megan Boone)!!! The thriller somehow managed to keep its many secrets close to its vest even after criminal mastermind and bad dad Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) promised to reveal all, paving the way for a ninth season. But until that happens, you'd better pass the time by watching another show... another show that's like The Blacklist.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: The French Kisses (ew) are born

Today on the Big Brother 23 live feeds, things have been rather quiet on the campaign front. Even though either Travis or Alyssa is going to be evicted on Thursday night, there’s really not that much of a rush for anything to happen. As a matter of fact, Travis may wait until tomorrow night to really start fighting hard!

Comments / 3

Community Policy