Deal of the Week: Therm-a-Rest Trail King SV

By Editors' Choice
backpacker.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission. This plush pad offers 2.5 inches of cushioning and blows up quickly, thanks to self-inflating foam. We also appreciate the Trail King SV‘s 9.5-inch-wide SpeedValve opening, which makes the process even faster (and easier, if you’re exhausted after a long day of hiking). Once inflated, the SpeedValve rolls down and secures like a dry bag top, but you can easily unroll it for superfast deflation in the morning. “The R-value is only 1.8, but this pad helped keep me warm on a subfreezing night in New Mexico’s Santa Fe National Forest while we were watching the Taurid meteor shower,” one tester notes. The regular size—which measures 72 inches by 20 inches—usually costs $130 but is on sale at Moosejaw for $73.99 (43 percent off). Additionally, the larger version of the pad is 41 percent off.

LifestylePhotofocus

Death Valley, Badwater Basin and a chapel on a hill

My last day in Death Valley was a mix of spectacular, dramatic light and a wind storm that kept intensifying. After my stop at Artists Palette I headed south to Badwater Basin. The National Park Service placed a sign here saying that it’s the lowest point in North America. What’s really freaky is looking high up at the marker for sea level. You’ve undoubtedly seen photographs of hexigon-shaped formations in the salt flats.
Glenwood Springs, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

Trail Exploration: Storm King Mountain Trail

Storm King Mountain Trail will take longer than an hour but is worth highlighting for many reasons. The trail serves as a memorial to the 14 firefighters who lost their lives while fighting a wildfire on the mountain 27 years ago on July 6, 1994. A shift in the wind caused the firefighters to become trapped and later engulfed by the rapidly spreading flames.
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

City of Phoenix approves pilot program to close trails during extreme heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hikers will soon have to avoid specific Phoenix trails if it gets hot enough. The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board gave the green light on Tuesday to a pilot program where some hiking trails will be closed when the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat watch. So when that watch is issued, the city will block off access to Camelback Mountain's Echo Canyon Trail and Cholla Trail and all of the trails from the Piestewa Peak Trailhead. The parking lot gates will also be closed and park rangers will educate people about the changes.
AccidentsPosted by
KFI AM 640

Hot Air Balloon Pilot Falls To His Death In Tragic Accident

At some point during the trip, the balloon began to descend, and the basket struck the ground and tipped over, causing one of the passengers to fall out. When the balloon started to ascend again, Boland "became entangled in gear affixed to the balloon" and found himself trapped underneath the basket, the Vermont State Police said.
Colorado Statebackpacker.com

Colorado’s Fire Seasons Are Worse Than Ever. But There’s Reason for Hope.

We were standing on the trail that ascends 8,012-foot Mt. McConnel, just west of Fort Collins, Colorado. The peak was torched in the High Park fire back in 2012; you might think that, almost a decade later, ponderosa pines would be reclaiming their turf. But no. Scorched trees stood at attention right up to the horizon, like the honor guard for a funeral. Cause of death: climate change.
Animalsyourcentralvalley.com

Several bear sightings in one week at Sequoia, Kings Canyon National Parks

SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, California (KGPE) – There have been five different reports in just one week of bears approaching people in popular camping areas along the Rae Lakes Loop of the Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks. “That behavior is very aggressive for black bears. The kind...
Shoppinggearjunkie.com

Best Outdoor Gear Deals of the Week

This week, find great deals on DUER, Solo Stove, La Sportiva, and more. DUER Live Free Field Pant — Men’s: $79 (44% Off) These pants are designed for adventure, whether you’re biking around town or hiking through the backcountry. The fabric is odor-neutralizing and water-resistant. Stretch fabric, reinforced inseams, and a gusseted crotch help with durability and keep you moving.
RideApart

REV'IT Volcano Gloves Erupt On The Scene To Combat Summer Heat

When temperatures rise, many motorcyclists opt for lightweight textile and mesh gear. Similarly, gauntlet-style gloves generally take a back seat to their short cuff counterparts during the summer months. Some manufacturers even favor materials that boost airflow while still delivering sufficient protection. REV’IT!’s ironically-named Volcano gloves instantly qualify thanks to their multi-fabric construction and comfortable accommodation.
Lifestylehawaii.gov

07/08/21-MAINTENANCE WORK TO CLOSE MULIWAI TRAIL NEXT WEEK

(Hilo) – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will be conducting maintenance work on Muliwai trail and Waimanu campground between July 12-16. The Muliwai trail will be closed to all users during this period. The Waimanu Campgrounds remain closed due to COVID concerns since March 17, 2020. This...
EnvironmentWTOP

Riding a heat wave: Triple-digit heat indexes likely for rest of week

Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said it best: “For those who wait all winter for the hot and humid days of summer, your time is now.”. This week’s D.C. weather headline is and will probably continue to be a weeklong heat wave, with temperatures expected to breach 90 degrees every afternoon through Saturday, with only an outside chance of a passing storm. Humidity made a comeback Monday after a brief respite, sending heat indexes soaring to near or just over 100 for the rest of the week.
EnvironmentWAAY-TV

A few PM storms Tuesday, higher coverage rest of week

Showers and storms start popping up by the early to mid-afternoon Tuesday as temperatures climb to near 90 today. Not everyone will see rain today but you will notice a tick up in the humidity compared to drier than normal air of the last few days. The coverage of showers...
Lifestylebackpacker.com

Can Thru-Hiking Survive in the Age of Megafires?

We’re making this member-only article free to everyone, because we’re betting that once you’ve read one, you won’t want to stop. Outside+ members get access to Maggie Slepian’s essays on the joys of national monuments, the Appalachian Mountains, thru-hiking, and more. And if you’re not a member—what are you waiting for? Sign up today to get free access to Outside’s entire library of titles, plus training plans, event entries, and more.
Travelbackpacker.com

These Five Waterfall Hikes Are Straight-Up Magical

Not a member yet? Get a preview of this story here and sign up for Outside+ today. There’s something about hitting up a backcountry watering hole that feels like the distilled essence of summer. Whether you’re flying off a rope swing into a secret pond or jumping in the ocean during a beach camping trip, getting wet on a hiking trip feels isn’t just refreshing, it’s a time-honored ritual of the season. When the summer heat hits, we grab our pack towels, put on our quick-dry shorts, and head for the water.
Travelbackpacker.com

If You Think the Hiking in Cuyahoga Valley National Park is Bad, Then You Haven’t Gone Deep Enough

At first, I didn’t even know I was lost. I’d spent hours wandering on- and off-trail in the woods near my college campus, the University of Dayton, and now thought myself an expert. I wasn’t, really: I was a naïve college freshman who was passionate about hiking and outdoor photography, and I was embracing my newfound independence. But I also had no clue what I was doing.
ShoppingMidland Daily News

This discounted North Face backpack is perfect for day trips

Whether you’re exploring a new town or dodging debt collectors, a good backpack takes you a long way. Designed with the minimalist in mind, this North FaceHydra 26L Backpack is made for day hikes or weekend trips with their patent-pending Dyno Lift System for comfortable carry. Lightweight, sturdy, and accommodating...
TravelShelby Star

National Park Service selects the Kings Mountain Gateway Trail for project assistance

The National Park Service Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program announced the selection of the Kings Mountain Gateway Trail to receive expert consultation. Shirley Brutko, executive director of the Kings Mountain Gateway Trail, said she is excited to be able to work with the National Park Service along with the trail committee and other area community members.
LifestyleSteamboat Pilot & Today

Trail of the Week: Mandall Lakes

I officially have a new favorite hike. Let me introduce you to trail 1121. Like trees, this trail goes by a few common names. It’s Mandall Creek, Mandall Lakes or Mandall Pass. It’s official or “scientific” name, if it were a tree, is 1121. This trail is in the Flat...
LifestyleKGUN 9

Take A Look Below The Surface Of The World’s Deepest Swimming Pool For Diving

If you want to dip a flipper into scuba diving but you’re not quite ready to drift into the eerie depths of the unpredictable sea, you might want to first get in some playtime at Dubai’s new underwater attraction. Declared the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving by Guinness World Records, the pool at Deep Dive Dubai is 60 meters (197 feet) deep — apparently 15 meters deeper than any other pool of its kind.

