Deal of the Week: Therm-a-Rest Trail King SV

When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission. This plush pad offers 2.5 inches of cushioning and blows up quickly, thanks to self-inflating foam. We also appreciate the Trail King SV‘s 9.5-inch-wide SpeedValve opening, which makes the process even faster (and easier, if you’re exhausted after a long day of hiking). Once inflated, the SpeedValve rolls down and secures like a dry bag top, but you can easily unroll it for superfast deflation in the morning. “The R-value is only 1.8, but this pad helped keep me warm on a subfreezing night in New Mexico’s Santa Fe National Forest while we were watching the Taurid meteor shower,” one tester notes. The regular size—which measures 72 inches by 20 inches—usually costs $130 but is on sale at Moosejaw for $73.99 (43 percent off). Additionally, the larger version of the pad is 41 percent off.