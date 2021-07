As businesses increasingly rely on the cloud for document storage, companies like Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM) are capitalizing on the shift away from paper. A couple of years ago, when I was moving out of a house, I had a junk hauler remove some items I no longer needed, including a metal file cabinet. Fortunately, he was able to sell it to a scrap metal recycler. However, he told me a big chunk of his business consisted of people ditching unwanted file cabinets. Second-hand stores won’t even take them, as nobody wants to buy them anymore.