Spending Time Above Treeline? This is the Gear You’ll Need to Enjoy the Alpine.

If you’re not familiar with or haven’t been overlanding, then it’s definitely time you try out the trendy outdoor activity. Though it is relatively new across America, this concept of traveling in rural or backcountry areas by overland vehicle or truck is not new elsewhere. The idea is that the trip is about seeing the landscape and the actual drive rather than the destination. Along the way, people camp rather than stay in a hotel and are fully self-sustained thanks to all of their camping gear.