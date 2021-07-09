Spending Time Above Treeline? This is the Gear You’ll Need to Enjoy the Alpine.
When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission. One summer past, I was hiking the undulating crest of Montana’s Gallatin range, peaks and valleys unspooling on all sides as far as I could see. I hadn’t seen another hiker the entire time, and I was also entirely out of water. My partner stopped and peered at a map on his phone. “I sure hope that dark spot is an actual lake,” he muttered.www.backpacker.com
Comments / 0