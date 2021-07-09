5207 Hallmark, Chesterfield, VA 23234

Welcome to 5207 Hallmark drive in the heart of Lake farms subdivision! Great opportunity to own a 2 story colonial with 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom overlooking a serene lake.Enjoy your morning coffee/tea in your spacious sunroom with scenic view of the lake. Everything you want is here: Study/office space which doubles as a formal living room, large family room, formal dinning, versatile rec room which can be converted to extra bedroom with unfinished area which be converted to closet or bathroom, the possibilities are endless. Sunroom leads to deck which will be perfect for entertaining.Half bath on first floor. Spacious primary bedroom upstairs. Updated light fixtures, custom blinds. New Cemented drive way(2019). Heat pump replaced in 2018.Although no known defects, fireplace, chimney & flue convey as-is. Washer, dryer and electric fire place does not convey.