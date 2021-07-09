My Colorado Trail Thru-Hike Was a Journey Back to Myself

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great benefits. When I started my Colorado Trail thru-hike, my only plan was to increase visibility for my nonprofit, Blackpackers, through my social media and blog posts. We work to bridge the gap in representation in the outdoors through gear lending and community events; what better place to represent that than on a thru-hike? What I didn’t see coming was how much this trip would change me personally. My thru-hike of the CT turned out to be one of my most life-changing events—second only to the birth of my son.