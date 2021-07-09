Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

My Colorado Trail Thru-Hike Was a Journey Back to Myself

By Editors' Choice
backpacker.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecome a member to unlock this story and receive other great benefits. When I started my Colorado Trail thru-hike, my only plan was to increase visibility for my nonprofit, Blackpackers, through my social media and blog posts. We work to bridge the gap in representation in the outdoors through gear lending and community events; what better place to represent that than on a thru-hike? What I didn’t see coming was how much this trip would change me personally. My thru-hike of the CT turned out to be one of my most life-changing events—second only to the birth of my son.

www.backpacker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Lake City, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Trail#Ct#Camping#Blackpackers#Ct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy