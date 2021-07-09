Home for Sale at 11 Mcneil Lane in Plains, Montana for $585,000

$585,000 | 3 Beds | 3 Baths | 2,130 Sq. Ft. Single level living at its finest! 3 bedroom, 3 bath open concept home with vaulted ceilings and a formal dining area. The kitchen is well designed with alder wood cabinets with plenty of storage and counter space. You can escape and relax in your secluded master bedroom suite with a sitting area, jacuzzi tub, elegant tile shower and access to the covered deck. This property is set up for comfortable living with central heating & cooling, Quadra Fire Wood Stove, chain link fencing and underground sprinklers, chain link fence, covered patio and heated garage, fenced garden area and low maintenance landscaping. The 40x60 shop is large enough for all of your toys. All of this on 4.7 acres (2 lots) and some of the best views in the valley! NMAR 22110680.