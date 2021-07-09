Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Google

What is the Cloud?

wvik.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt and Melissa’s next guest, Garry Young, grew up in the Bay Area when the internet was just taking off. Now he works for Google and helps businesses move to the cloud. What does that mean exactly? He’ll share what his day to day workload looks like, what exactly it means to work in the cloud, and what kind of businesses he works with. On this episode of A Real Piece of Work, Garry shares his tips of how to get hired by a company like Google, and what he wishes he would have known when he was 18 to help with his current success. The Junior Achievement student question is from Joe Drahozal, North Scott High School.

www.wvik.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud#North Scott High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Google
Related
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Consummate Cloud Backup Apps

California-based cloud storage and data backup company Backblaze has introduced the latest and greatest version of its eponymous cloud backup app, which aims to provide unlimited, lightning-fast and ultra-reliable data backup services for macOS users. Version 8.0 of the Backblaze desktop platform stands out due to the significant boost in...
Mountain View, CAEast Bay Times

COVID: New ‘hybrid’ working models could mean worse Bay Area traffic

Google this month will start reopening Bay Area offices. Adobe, too. Salesforce, Facebook and Uber have already started. Most of these major technology firms have announced a post-COVID “hybrid” workplace that will let employees work from home a couple of days a week. But they have also have made it clear that their path out of the pandemic and beyond involves large numbers of employees back at the office.
ComputersTrendHunter.com

Cloud-Based Cybersecurity Platforms

Splunk Security Cloud is a high-tech new cybersecurity platform that aims to take advantage of cloud computing technologies to provide companies with reliable and safe security analytics, automation and threat intelligence capabilities. Developed by California-based company Splunk, which is perhaps best known for its eponymous data analytics platform, the Splunk...
ComputersCIO

Cloud Data Platforms

Data is growing in volume and diversity, taxing the limits of the applications and workloads that depend on it, from simple reporting and data visualisation apps to advanced machine learning algorithms. A cloud data platform is a unified, pervasive set of services that houses all of an organisation’s data and puts it to work, securely and consistently. This For Dummies guide explains how a cloud data platform can be the hub of a more insightful and responsive enterprise and a foundation for transforming outdated business processes.
TechnologyGigaom

Why Cloud Observability Now?

The term Observability might come as a conundrum for anyone who has been involved in IT Operations over the years, given how a major part of the challenge has always been to keep “single pane of glass” visibility on what can be a complex IT estate. Moving to the cloud also requires visibility, across the virtualized infrastructure and services in use — this is to be expected. Less evident at the outset is how cloud-based architectures change the nature of what needs to be managed:
SoftwareForbes

SRE, IaC And Cloud Ops: What Is Essential For Your IT Team?

Senior Vice President & Global Client Solutions Leader at Microland, responsible for Cloud & App Services. IaC (infrastructure as code), SRE (site reliability engineering) and cloud ops are some of the biggest buzzwords today. In my experience, I've seen many enterprises rush to adopt IaC or SRE — or both — without thoroughly understanding their use cases, pitfalls and benefits. I'm not exaggerating when I say I've seen a few different organizations simply rename their level-three operations team their SRE team, expecting better results. Are they trying to put a square peg in a round hole?
Eugene, OReugeneweekly.com

Coming Together in the Clouds

2021 marks the second online Oregon Country Fair after COVID-19 forced the event to a virtual platform in 2020. This year’s Fair in the Clouds features another virtual interactive platform, live streams and an in-person Twilight Market in collaboration with the Eugene Saturday Market. “Everybody knows we all want to...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

The Benefits of Cloud Native SIEM

There are a couple of different ways of taking an enterprise-hosted application, including a SIEM, and migrate it into a commercial cloud. The easiest way might be termed “lift and shift”, in that you simply take the existing application in a corporate data center and upload it to run on the cloud hardware. It might run directly on an OS like Linux, or it might be encapsulated in a VM, but little or nothing changes within the application.
EntertainmentTrendHunter.com

Floating Cloud-Inspired Buildings

MAD Architecture Studio designs the Cloud Center. The company unveiled its designs for the multi-purpose cultural center set in Qinhuangdao, in northeastern China. Designed to resemble a "floating cloud by the sea," as MAD explains, the Cloud Center will accommodate the arts and culture community. Boasting 3,853 square meters, the...
Softwarevmware.com

What’s new in Terraform VMware Cloud Director Provider 3.3.0

We have a new release of Terraform VMware Cloud Director Provider. Version 3.3.0 is now available, with some substantial improvements. We have expanded support for NSX-T with six new resources and corresponding data sources:. vcd_nsxt_app_port_profile allows users to combine a protocol and a port, or a group of ports, that...
Softwareopensource.com

Bind a cloud event to Knative

Events have become an essential piece of modern reactive systems. Indeed, events can be used to communicate from one service to another, trigger out-of-band processing, or send a payload to a service like Kafka. The problem is that event publishers may express event messages in any number of different ways, regardless of content. For example, some messages are payloads in JSON format to serialize and deserialize messages by application. Other applications use binary formats such as Avro and Protobuf to transport payloads with metadata. This is an issue when building an event-driven architecture that aims to easily integrate external systems and reduce the complexity of message transmission.
ComputersPosted by
Creative Bloq

The cheapest cloud storage in 2021

If you're looking for the cheapest cloud storage deals, you've come to the right place. Storing your creative work in the cloud is one of the best ways to keep it safe and accessible across all your devices. But for many creatives, the subscription costs for can be a major hurdle.
Politicsleadvilleherald

Cloud City Chronicles

The Flag is the heart of the holiday coming up this weekend. Some people see it as a period of time when picnicking and family gatherings are in order; a time to visit towns where there are celebrations; always firework displays to be witnessed. A time to dash off for...
Lifestylefox4now.com

IBM - Traveling Through The Cloud

With summer already in full swing and vaccinations on the rise, many consumers are gearing up for the restart of vacations and travel. In a recent survey [newsroom.ibm.com] from IBM, 30% of people are planning to fly more often now that they are vaccinated. With expectations of a frictionless, safe and fulfilling return to travel, technology is going to play an important role in transforming the end-to-end travel experience for customers – all the way from the initial booking to the final check out.
Computerspaloaltonetworks.com

Cloud Vulnerability Management for Hosts

Vulnerability management plays an essential role in cybersecurity, even receiving attention from governments. Traditional vulnerability management of on-premises hosts (physical or virtual machines) cannot scale to cloud environments. To cope with rapidly-changing cloud environments, vulnerability management needs a new approach. Our threat research department, Unit 42, recently released in their...
Lifestyleblooloop.com

WhiteWater’s Vantage platform chosen for Atlantis Dubai

WhiteWater, a leading waterpark manufacturer, has provided its Vantage platform to Atlantis Dubai, in order to enhance the guest experience at its Aquaventure water park. This partnership will enable the operator to deliver a personalised and frictionless experience to visitors. Aquaventure is the world’s largest water park and was in...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman claims pay it forward gestures are a ‘scam’ in viral TikTok after paying $30 for another customer

A woman has sparked a conversation about “pay it forward” gestures after she complained about feeling obligated to cover the $30 order for the person in line behind her at Starbucks.Last week, Cody Katrina, who goes by the username @codykatrina on TikTok, uploaded a video to the app in which she described “paying it forward” as a “scam,” after she offered to pay for the person behind her in the Starbucks drive-thru after learning that the person in front of her had covered her order.“To the person that paid for my Starbucks, very kind gesture, but f*** you,” Katrina...
TechnologyInfoworld

Colt Telecommunications

As a global telecom leader, Colt Telecommunications strives to transform the way the world works through the power of connectivity. The Colt IQ Network connects 900+ data centers across Europe, Asia, and North America’s largest business hubs, with more than 29,000 on net buildings and growing. Customers include data intensive organizations spanning over 210 cities in more than 30 countries, so a secure network is of paramount importance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy