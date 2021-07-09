What is the Cloud?

Matt and Melissa’s next guest, Garry Young, grew up in the Bay Area when the internet was just taking off. Now he works for Google and helps businesses move to the cloud. What does that mean exactly? He’ll share what his day to day workload looks like, what exactly it means to work in the cloud, and what kind of businesses he works with. On this episode of A Real Piece of Work, Garry shares his tips of how to get hired by a company like Google, and what he wishes he would have known when he was 18 to help with his current success. The Junior Achievement student question is from Joe Drahozal, North Scott High School.