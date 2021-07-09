Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Gareth Southgate assesses harsh reality facing England stars on verge of Euro 2020 glory

By Andy Dunn
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 6 days ago

Gareth Southgate has thanked his players for uniting a nation but asked them a simple question on the eve of English football’s biggest game in over half a century.

What medal colour do you want?

The country has taken Southgate’s team to its heart but, as he prepares for the Wembley showdown with Italy, the England manager insists only victory will be good enough.

He said: “You get lovely messages that say whatever happens now, people are respecting how they (the players) have been and respecting that they have represented the country in the right way.

“I said to the players about all of these other bits, the legacy bits, they have achieved … but now they have a choice of what medal colour?

“And that is, in the end, is what it is all about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aUj0o_0asW3iUN00
Gareth Southgate after England's win over Denmark (Image: Pool via REUTERS)

“The lovely messages … that won't be how it will be on Monday.

“I get the story, but it's been about how can we push this team as far as we think we can?

“Because I know it won't be enough for me and for the rest of the staff and for the players if we don't win it now.”

In the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s match, victory will bring euphoria but defeat the only desolation.

Whatever the outcome of the most important game in over half a century of English football, there will, in the days that follow, be no broader picture for Southgate.

Yet as he surveys the campaign that has taken them to the final of Euro 2020 - and looks back at his five years in charge - Southgate could not be prouder of how these England players have become role models for a nation.

And could not be prouder of how they have brought people together.

He explained: “What hit me coming back from Russia was families coming up to me on the street, people coming up to me on the street from all backgrounds of our country and saying they felt they could go to a game now and not be abused at the stadium, connect with the team. They felt part of it.

“And that inclusivity is really important for us because I think that is what modern England is.

“We know it hasn’t always been the case and there are historic reasons for that. But that level of tolerance and inclusion is what we have to be about moving forward.”

For a couple of decades, English footballers were rarely held up to children as examples of decency.

It is, of course, down to the character and compassion of the players themselves but, under Southgate, this group of individuals have become leaders in society.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FOMuK_0asW3iUN00
Gareth Southgate assesses the harsh reality facing his England stars ahead of Euro 2020 final (Image: Pool via REUTERS)

Southgate explained: “We have exceptional examples of players setting a really good example for young kids who are watching them and will aspire to be them through this tournament.

“It’s important that their parents, when they are talking to those kids, can say … ‘we are quite happy for you to be a Raheem, a Marcus, a Kalvin Phillips’ or whoever they might be, because they stand for the right things off the pitch as well as on it.

“I couldn’t say this was always the clear vision but the longer I have been in the role, the more I’ve understood the importance to our fans of that connection with the team.”

That connection is, indeed, important and it will be forged forever if England can overcome Italy inside a raucous Wembley.

And that is what it is all about now. Game day.

“There's a really fine balance now because we know young people need support but if you're trying to achieve extraordinary things, which our players are, then you're into an environment that is a lot more hostile, and it can't always be supportive,” said Southgate. “You've got to play in front of tens of thousands of people … you're in the colosseum and it's the thumbs up or the thumbs down.

“It can't always be a cuddly, warm environment - you've got to have resilience.”

And they will certainly need resilience against the Italians, particularly in the midfield battle where the game will probably be won or lost.

“They've got two exceptional footballers, two of the best in the world in Jorginho and (Marco) Verratti,” said Southgate. “But we're different and we don't have a player like them anyway but we've got other players with strengths that can hurt them and we've got to make sure that we're set up in a way that we maximise our strengths and to take the sting out of theirs.

“I think we're in a position we deserve to be over the course of the tournament and I think we've got a 50-50 game against a really tough opponent. We've got to get it right. We can win it, but we've got to get it spot on to win it.”

They have got it spot-on so far - just one more glorious step to take.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

368K+
Followers
75K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Kalvin Phillips
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Role Models#Russia#English#Italians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerESPN

England face 'massive hurdle' against Italy in Euro final - Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate hailed his team for reaching their first tournament final in 55 years but said Italy, their opponents in Sunday's European Championship decider, will be a "massive hurdle." Southgate and the England players stayed on the field after the final whistle singing "Sweet Caroline" with the fans...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Next stop, Wembley! Gareth Southgate puts his England stars through their paces for the final time in training before they head to London for mammoth Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark in front of 60,000 fans

England continued their preparations for Wednesday night's mammoth Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark in a final training session at St George's Park before they leave for London. Gareth Southgate's side took to the training pitches at their base on Tuesday morning to be put through their paces one last time...
Socceractionnewsnow.com

How England manager Gareth Southgate has shown the true value of leadership at Euro 2020

When the referee blew the final whistle and confirmed England had reached the final of Euro 2020 on Wednesday, television cameras quickly honed in on Gareth Southgate. The England manager has just guided the nation to its first men's major tournament final in 55 years -- England play Italy on Sunday -- but there were no theatrics on the touchline from the 50-year-old.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate admits England having 24 hours less recovery time than Italy is a 'disadvantage' and may affect his team's tilt at glory ahead of Euro 2020 final - but Three Lions boss also insists 'we have to find the best way of dealing with that'

Gareth Southgate fears having 24 hours less recovery time than Italy ahead of Sunday’s European Championship final could leave his team at a disadvantage in their tilt at glory. The two nations will clash at Wembley on Sunday night at 8pm in England’s first major tournament final for 55 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy