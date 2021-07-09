Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Quentin Tarantino’s Blunt Thoughts About Zack Snyder Fans Fighting To Release The Snyder Cut Of Justice League

By Corey Chichizola
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The past year was a wild one, and a ton of groundbreaking moments happened for the entertainment industry as it pivoted to home releases. One of the big streaming hits that arrived was Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which finally revealed the titular filmmaker’s vision for the DC blockbuster. The four-hour event happened at least partly because fans fought for Snyder for years, and now filmmaking legend Quentin Tarantino has shared this blunt reaction to that type of organization by moviegoers.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 1

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Hawke
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc#Justice League#Cinemabend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Everyone’s talking about Zack Snyder’s next epic Netflix movie

Zack Snyder has had as busy a year as any Hollywood director in 2021. HBO Max released Zack Snyder’s Justice League on March 18th, and the critical reaction was positive. Two months later, Snyder’s zombie heist movie Army of the Dead started streaming on Netflix, quickly becoming one of the most-watched movies the streaming service has ever made. And now Netflix will deepen the relationship with Zack Snyder even further by picking up Rebel Moon. In addition to producing two more Army of the Dead movies, Netflix will collaborate with Snyder on its new sci-fi adventure film called Rebel Moon. It...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why King Shark Was A 'Very, Very Difficult' Suicide Squad Character To Create, Until Sylvester Stallone Helped

One of the things that has helped James Gunn’s comic-book adaptations connect with mainstream audiences is the care and craft that he puts into creating VFX-driven characters. There are just as many fans of Rocket and Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as there are for, say, Black Widow or Ant-Man, and that’s because Gunn pushes for a magical realism that brings those digital characters to life. They give an actual performance in his movies, sometimes holding together the most emotional sequences in Gunn’s films.
MoviesMovieWeb

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Is Based on His Scrapped Star Wars Pitch

Netflix has locked down Zack Snyder for a new movie following the success of Army of the Dead. It was recently confirmed that the filmmaker is set to co-write and direct Rebel Moon, an original sci-fi movie, for the streaming service. Though, the movie does not necessarily have its origins in something wholly original. As it just so happens, this will be repurposing a Star Wars movie that Snyder had been working on more than a decade ago.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Quentin Tarantino Confirms One Thing That Will Appear In His Final Film, Shares His Thoughts On The Movie’s Tone

All eyes are on Quentin Tarantino’s next film, because he claims it’s going to be his final film. The director of Pulp Fiction, Inglourious Basterds and the recent Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood has proclaimed that he’d like to have 10 films on his resume -- no more, no less. And while Hollywood plays as the quintessential version of Tarantino movie, he definitely says that he has one more movie in him before he transitions to plays and books.
TV & VideosPosted by
SlashGear

Netflix’s next Zack Snyder movie will be sci-fi fantasy Rebel Moon

Hot on the heels of his Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder is returning to Netflix with another project…though it won’t involve zombies. The popular filmmaker will bring his Rebel Moon science fiction/fantasy movie to the streaming service; he’ll serve as a co-writer for the feature film alongside writers from some of his past hits.
Video GamesComicBook

Hideo Kojima's Reaction to Watching Zack Snyder's Justice League Goes Viral

Hideo Kojima is a fan of the Snyder Cut of Justice League. The video game director spoke about Zack Snyder’s Justice League on Twitter and fans were basically over the moon with his analysis. If anyone is in a position to critique a story or artistic choices, the man behind Metal Gear Solid is probably a good choice. Kojima praised the development of The Flash and Cyborg specifically. In the theatrical release of Justice League, it felt like Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher weren’t given a ton to do. But, the Death Stranding creator thinks the Snyder Cut improved their character arcs specifically. In addition, the former Konami legend thinks that the HBO Max exclusive is a much more cohesive version of director Zack Snyder’s overall vision for the DC Extended Universe of movies. (Although most fans now call it the Snyderverse.) Check out his full thoughts down below.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Margot Robbie Unaware Harley Quinn Died In Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Harley Quinn will next be seen in The Suicide Squad. Margot Robbie revealed that she was unaware that Harley Quinn died in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Zack Snyder’s Justice League capped off the so-called “Snyderverse” with a Knightmare sequence showing the future of the universe. In the sequence, we learn how Superman has gone rogue, and how Aquaman and Wonder Woman are dead. In a conversation with Ben Affleck’s Batman and Jared Leto’s Joker, it’s also revealed that Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn has passed away as well. It’s a bleak sequence that teases Justice League sequels and events that we’ll likely never see, but nonetheless, they served as a fitting end to the characters that Snyder helped create.
Visual Artbleedingcool.com

Steppenwolf From Zack Snyder's Justice League Comes To Prime 1 Studio

Zack Snyder's Justice League did give DC Comics fans some updated design n the DCEU relaunched film. One of the changes was an updated model for Steppenwolf that changed his entire body design into something a little more metallic. Prime 1 Studio has captured that version of Steppenwolf and brought him to life with their new Zack Snyder's Justice League 1/3 Scale Statue. Standing at over 40″ tall, the epic statue shows off the powerful Justice League villain as he wields one of the Mother Boxes as well as holding his axe. Prime 1 Studio did not hold back with the detail on this statue either, as each etching is showcased perfectly throughout his body. The statue will be a perfect collectible for any Snyder Cut fan and with his remarkable detail and size, he will be a centerpiece to any collection. The Steppenwolf 1/3 Scale Statue from Prime 1 Studio is priced at a whopping $1,499and set to release between November 2022 – January 2023. Pre-orders are already live right here and be on the lookout to add the Superman and Darkseid companion pieces to your collection as well.

Comments / 1

Community Policy