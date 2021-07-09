Cancel
Mitchell, SD

Mitchell Post 18 split their first two games at the Gopher Classic

By Editorials
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS -- Mitchell splits its first two games at the Gopher Classic on Friday. Mitchell defeated Eagan Patriots in Game 1 4-2 and lost to Hike Real Estate Seniors in Game 2 6-5. In Game 1, Mitchell was down 2-0 by the third inning. At the bottom of the fourth, Parker Bollinger singled to the infield for Mitchell’s first hit of the game. Two batters later, Eagan made an error which brought Ty Neugebauer to first and Bollinger home to get Mitchell on the board.

