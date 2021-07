If ever one needed a visual to depict the tenacity of an underdog, a tiny crab’s stand against a pride of five lions, would be the ultimate. The incident, captured on video by rangers at the MalaMala Private Game Reserve, and obtained by safari outlet Latest Sightings, was posted on social media on Tuesday and has since gone viral. According to Latest Sightings, the little crab was crossing a river at the MalaMala Game Reserve in South Africa, when the encounter occurred. The outlet noted it was unusual for the crab to be outside its burrow in daylight, which may explain why it sparked the curiosity of the Kambula pride of lions and lionesses.