Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

World Cup hero Sir Geoff Hurst stands atop the London Eye looking to Wembley as he dreams of another win

By james.somper@the-sun.co.uk
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago

ENGLAND 1966 World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst stood atop the London Eye as the Three Lions prepare to do battle tonight.

Wearing a replica kit from England’s last final at a major tournament, the ex-West Ham star looked out towards Wembley as the national team prepare to do battle against Italy.

Follow ALL of the latest news and updates from Euro 2020 with our live blog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yqQHI_0asW2bLV00
England legend Sir Geoff stood atop the London Eye as the Three Lions prepare to battle Italy in the Euro 2020 final Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HqlvZ_0asW2bLV00
World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst wears a replica kit from England’s last final at a major tournament Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qWaZe_0asW2bLV00
Sir Geoff makes history by scoring the winning goal in the 1966 World Cup Final against West Germany

Sir Geoff, 79, said: “What are our chances? Good.

"We have got a very good team, we’ve been doing very well, well managed, and right from the start I’ve felt we had a good bunch of players, a lot of very good young players.

“I always felt we had a chance and that hasn’t changed. I always felt right from the beginning the team that beat Italy would win it because they are very strong as well.

“I think the best two teams are in the final. (Playing) against a great country in Italy, and a great footballing nation, it should be a great final.

“I predict it is going to be a very tight game between two fantastic teams.

"I can’t see a a 4-2 scoreline like we saw in 66. That would be a big shock really.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26bb7Y_0asW2bLV00
Sir Geoff said: 'I always felt we had a chance and that hasn’t changed' Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Lt8M_0asW2bLV00
He added: 'I always felt right from the beginning the team that beat Italy would win it because they are very strong as well' Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ymyi1_0asW2bLV00
Sir Geoff reckons the final will be a very tight game between 'two fantastic teams' Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZrD6_0asW2bLV00
Sir Geoff said: 'I think the best two teams are in the final' Credit: PA

Most read in Euro 2020

“You can’t see either team conceding that amount of goals. It will be very hard - as it’s proved for the last 55 years - for a player to score three.

"But I’ve had a great record and someone’s got to do it (one day).

“But it’s not about an individual scoring three. It is just about, as it has been right the way through, a great team winning.

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
215K+
Followers
22K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Hurst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wembley#The London Eye#England#Italy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Sir Geoff Hurst to represent England's World Cup-winning heroes from 1966 at the Euro 2020 final - with Three Lions legend to return to Wembley as a guest of the FA after watching semi-final win over Denmark

Sir Geoff Hurst will represent England’s World Cup-winning heroes at Sunday’s European Championship final as Gareth Southgate’s side seek to win a first major trophy for 55 years. The FA have invited all the surviving Boys of ’66 to the game at Wembley, but health and logistical issues may prevent...
TennisPosted by
FanBuzz

Novak Djokovic Married His High School Sweetheart

There are five tennis players who have stood above the rest the past two decades: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. Federer, Nadal, Williams and Murray remain great, but Djokovic is still at the peak of his powers. The 19-time Grand Slam champion is the...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Prince George’s ecstatic reaction to England goal melts fans’ hearts

Prince George has melted the nation’s hearts with his wholesome celebration after England went 1-0 up in the Euro 2020 final against Italy. 🚨⚽️ | NEW: Prince George reacts to England’s goal pic.twitter.com/5JcXEYpaBL— Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) July 11, 2021The seven-year-old royal, who is among the 60,000 fans in the Wembley crowd, wore a three-piece suit as he sat with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. After Luke Shaw put the Three Lions in the lead in the first two minutes of the game (before England went on to lose on penalties), the young prince threw his...
Combat SportsHello Magazine

Son of boxing legend Chris Eubank dies aged 29 in Dubai

Boxing legend Chris Eubank's son Sebastian has died, it has been confirmed. The 29-year-old, who followed in his father's footsteps and was a professional boxer and personal trainer, was found dead on a beach in Dubai on Friday. His cause of death has not yet been revealed. In a statement...

Comments / 0

Community Policy